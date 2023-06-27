Study in Partnership with Mercyhealth Hospitals and the University of South Florida Measured the Efficacy of the Molekule Air Pro Purifier on the Clinical Recovery in Mild or Moderate COVID-19 Patients

Results Indicate that In-Room Air Pro Devices with Patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) Filter Reduced Length of Hospital Stay by a Statistically Significant Length of Time

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Molekule Group, Inc. (“Molekule” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKUL) today announced the results of a research study evaluating the effect of in-room air purification on the clinical recovery in mild and moderate COVID-19 patients. The study, conducted at two Mercyhealth hospitals, indicates a statistically significant outcome, with length of stay reduced by approximately two (2) days when Molekule’s Air Pro purifier with its patented PECO filter is running in the patient room.

“We know our devices are proven to effectively destroy many dangerous pathogens from the air. These latest results underscore the integral role improved indoor air quality (“IAQ”) can have in recovery from illness as well,” said Jason DiBona, Chief Executive Officer of Molekule. “We are dedicated to revolutionizing IAQ and are thrilled this study validates the immense potential to enhance patient care through our innovative solutions. These positive findings further solidify our commitment to safe air for everyone and the importance it has on our health and wellbeing.

“The results from the adequately powered blinded randomized controlled trial comparing Molekule’s Air Pro purifier versus placebo shows that, on average, use of Molekule’s Air Pro purifier was associated with a two day shorter stay in the hospital for COVID-19 patients – the primary outcome of the trial. This finding is not only statistically significant but also clinically meaningful considering the shorter stay and its impact on overall savings for the patients and the healthcare system and demonstrates the significance of clean air in healthcare settings,” said Dr. Ambuj Kumar, University of South Florida, Study Collaborator. “The shortened recovery process was clear in those with access to improved air quality, offering new ways that we can better support patients utilizing all the tools at our disposal. As technology improves, we see the imperative role it can play in improving both patient care as well as better managing hospital resources.”

Key Details from the Study

The placebo-controlled trial was conducted for one year (January 2022 to December 2022) at two Mercyhealth hospital locations in Wisconsin and Illinois.

The results showed a significant difference in the length of stay with the use of the Air Pro device with a patented PECO filter compared with no filter (placebo).

On average, patients with Air Pro devices with filter use stayed two days less in the hospital compared with placebo devices.

Molekule has the largest range of proprietary and patented FDA-cleared air purification devices, which have been proven to destroy SARS-CoV-2, H1N1 flu virus, VOCs, allergens, mold and many other airborne pollutants. Molekule’s patented photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology, with FDA clearance for medical use, is one-of-a-kind in its capability to not only capture, but break down pollutants like bacteria, viruses, mold, allergens & more. Molekule devices are the only air purifiers to use patented PECO technology to destroy pollutants. The devices are part of a state-of-the-art advanced solutions platform, which includes IAQ monitoring and internet-of-things (“IoT”) device control. Molekule technology can measure the temperature, humidity, CO, VOCs, PM-1, PM-2.5, PM-10, ozone and indoor CO 2 concentrations anywhere deployed in buildings and other indoor spaces.

If you are interested in a quote for your organization, please inquire at: https://molekule.com/business .

About Molekule

Molekule (Nasdaq: MKUL) is creating safer, healthier indoor environments worldwide, starting with our most essential resource: the air we breathe. Based on over 25 years of research and development, the company creates scientifically proven technology to improve indoor air quality for individuals, businesses, schools, hospitals, and organizations of all sizes. Molekule’s lineup of air purification solutions incorporates medical grade HEPA and their patented photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology, which surpasses traditional filters by effectively destroying a wide range of pollutants including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses, and allergens. These devices have undergone rigorous assessments and validations by third-party laboratories, earning FDA clearance as medical devices. It’s all part of Molekule’s vision of changing the world from the indoors out. For more details, please visit https://molekule.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Words or expressions such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “projects,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “seek,” “forecast,” or other similar expressions help identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual events to differ include, but are not limited to:

general economic conditions in the markets where we operate;

the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related prophylactic measures;

expected timing of regulatory approvals and product launches;

non-performance of third-party vendors and contractors;

risks related to our ability to successfully sell our products and the market reception to and performance of our products;

the possibility that our products do not ultimately perform in line with our testing or that prior test results may not be replicated in future studies;

our compliance with, and changes to, applicable laws and regulations;

our limited operating history;

our ability to manage growth;

our ability to obtain additional financing when and if needed;

our ability to expand product offerings;

our ability to compete with others in our industry;

our ability to protect our intellectual property;

the ability of certain stockholders to determine the outcome of matters that require stockholder approval;

our ability to retain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq;

our ability to defend against legal proceedings;

success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors;

the risk that the merger between Molekule and Aura may not be completed; and

other economic, business, competitive, and regulatory factors affecting the businesses of the Company generally, including but not limited to those set forth in Molekule’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Molekule’s latest annual report on Form 10-K, as amended, and other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available, we cannot assure you that the expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In any event, these statements speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to revise or update any of the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact

Press@molekule.com

Investor Relations Contacts

Ryan Tyler

Chief Financial Officer, Molekule

Ryan.Tyler@molekule.com