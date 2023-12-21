Nissan EV Track Experience Brand-new Nissan EV Track Experience at the 2024 Washington, D.C. Auto Show.

Washington, D.C. Auto Show, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Get ready for an exhilarating experience at the 2024 Washington, D.C. Auto Show, hosted at the Walter E Washington Convention Center from January 19 to 28. This event promises a diverse range of activations that will captivate enthusiasts of all ages, ensuring the capital is buzzing with excitement. From cutting-edge test tracks to family-friendly fun zones, the DC Auto Show guarantees something for everyone.

Showcasing their dedication to a more sustainable and exhilarating form of transportation with two special indoor test track experiences is Hyundai and Nissan. Step into the fast lane at Hyundai’s Test Track, immersing yourself in the excitement of Hyundai’s latest models like the KONA EV, IONIQ 5, and IONIQ 6. Alternatively, feel the power of Nissan’s Ariya Platinum+ on their new EV Experience, offering guests the chance to experience the seamless acceleration and serene power of Nissan’s electric engines. For those craving outdoor excitement, Pepco EVsmart has partnered with Ford and Kia to provide attendees with the chance to test drive some of their latest electric models on the streets of D.C.

Not to be outdone by its four-wheeled counterparts, Strictly Ebikes is bringing its own indoor bike track experience to the show. Explore the functionality and versatility of utility/cargo bikes like the Specialized Globe Haul ST & LT, Velotric Packer, and Velotric Go; experience comfort cruisers like the Aventon Pace 500; choose the portable Aventon Sinch, or opt for the powerful and affordable Big Sur fat tire bike.

The Art-of-Motion exhibit, hosted by Automotive Rhythms, showcases the intersection of automotive design and artistic expression. Curated displays demonstrate the fusion of automotive engineering and aesthetic creativity, highlighting the practicality and artistic qualities of cars. Renowned painters, including Shawn Mitchell Perkins (aka “SP the Plug”), Matt Long, Josue of the Corinto Gallery at the National Harbor, and David Zambrano, transform models from Nissan, Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia into works of art, surrounded by custom motorcycles, classic cars, and luxury exotics.

Discover family-friendly fun at the all-new Kids Zone, where Krazy Bounce amps up the excitement with seven giant bounce houses, two inflatable games, and loads of laughter. For a unique kid-friendly driving experience, visit the WowWheelz exhibit featuring a test drive track with remote-controlled mini electric vehicles. The event also offers thrilling driving simulators, engaging virtual-reality experiences, and interactive games as part of this year’s diverse programming.

Additionally, Subaru invites attendees to celebrate the special bond between pets and their owners at the heartwarming Subaru Loves Pets activation. This exhibit underscores Subaru’s commitment to pet safety and well-being, highlighting the pet-friendly features integrated into their vehicles.

Don’t miss the excitement—mark your calendars for the 2024 Washington, D.C. Auto Show and join us for a weekend of automotive innovation, family fun, and unforgettable experiences. For detailed information on each activation and to plan your visit, check out the Auto Show’s website at www.washingtonautoshow.com .

