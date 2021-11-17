TestEquity offers Scienscope Smart Storage Racks

Breaking News
SmartRacks make inventory faster, simpler, and more accurate.

Work faster and smarter with Scienscope SmartRacks

Welcome to the easiest, most accurate way to store your electronic component reels. Scienscope SmartRacks—when integrated with a Reel Scanner—gives you a precisely accurate inventory with a unique ID number showing where each component is stored.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TestEquity, the industry’s leading distributor of test and measurement solutions and electronic production supplies, offers state-of-the-art Smart Storage Rack technology from Scienscope to help keep your inventory under control.

SmartRacks are the easiest, most accurate way to store reels of electronic components. When integrated with a Reel Scanner, SmartRacks give you precise inventory, using AI-driven algorithms to instantly create unique ID numbers and labels, integrate with your MES/ERP systems, and make slot assignments with the help of LED indicator lights.

“Scienscope Smart Storage Racks are a clever solution for many of the customers we serve,” said Scott Cave, Director of Product Management at TestEquity. “The benefits are obvious: Faster, more accurate inventory with fewer steps and less room for human error.”

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.techni-tool.com/scienscope-smartracks

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, including Techni-Tool and Jensen Tools, is an authorized distributor focused on providing the largest and highest quality selection of test solutions, electronic production supplies and tool kits from its leading manufacturer partners supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. TestEquity also designs a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features more than 80,000 products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. TestEquity provides high quality customer service equalled with high-ranking accurate order and delivery ratings. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.  

About Scienscope

Scienscope was founded in 1994 to meet the growing need for reliable and affordable general-purpose optical and video inspection solutions for the electronics and PCB industries.

The company began with basic stereo zoom microscopes used for SMT inspection and rework of circuit boards and electromechanical assemblies with a commitment to quality, value and support. Over the past 25 years, Scienscope has evolved to become a complete inspection solution provider, offering both offline and inline X-Ray systems, Video coordinate measurement systems, Video inspection systems, and microscopes to meet a wide variety of applications and manufacturing quality requirements. For more information, visit www.scienscope.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22514cb0-b4fb-4665-b580-7ba16b921742

Contact:
Dan Stewart
Chief Marketing Officer
dan.stewart@testequity.com

