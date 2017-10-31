Tethys Oil AB: Presentation of Tethys Oil’s third quarter 2017

Tethys Oil will publish the interim report for the third quarter of 2017 on Tuesday 7 November 2017 at approximately 7:30 CET. The Company has scheduled a webcasted conference call the same day at 10.00 CET. Magnus Nordin, Managing Director, and Jesper Alm, CFO, will present the report and recent developments.

The English language live webcast may be accessed on www.tethysoil.com. An on demand version will also be available on Tethys Oil’s website.

Link to webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/k2za9mnw

To participate via phone, please call:

Sweden: +46 8 505 564 74

Switzerland: +41 225 675 541

UK: +44 203 364 5374

North America: +1 855 753 2230

For further information, please contact

Magnus Nordin, Managing Director, phone +46 8 505 947 00

or

Jesper Alm, CFO, phone +46 8 505 947 00

Tethys Oil AB (publ)

Tethys Oil is a Swedish oil company with focus on onshore areas with known oil discoveries. Tethys Oil’s core area is Oman, where the company holds 2P reserves of 21 mmbo and has oil production of about 12,000 barrels per day from Blocks 3&4. Tethys Oil also has onshore exploration licences in Lithuania and France and some production in Lithuania. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TETY).

Website: www.tethysoil.com

