Sandy Schultz Hessler Teton Leadership Center, Executive Director Central Wyoming College, Director of Entrepreneurship Sandy has over 30 years experience in business from blue chips to start ups along with a lifetime of study on human potential. Before creating the Start Up Institute / Start Up Success in Jackson she was a co-founder of Imagitas, former Procter & Gamble Brand Manager, and Assistant Dean at Harvard University.

Teton Leadership Center Conference Join us as together we build a thriving future

Jackson, Wyo., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teton Leadership Center’s (TLC) Kickoff Summit this weekend will focus on the mindset and skills for creating personal and organizational excellence by “connecting deeper and engaging wider” strong bottom lines and flourishing communities and the environment. The conference runs Saturday, September 23. 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, September 24, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The newly-founded Teton Leadership Center is a collaborative venture of Central Wyoming College and Silicon Couloir.

“We are so excited with the recent addition of Matthew McCarthy, former CEO of Ben and Jerrys, to the line up of our topnotch speakers. His body of work speaks to his human-centered leadership approach as a mentor and coach. He also considers himself a life-long student, especially in matters of gender and racial equity, reparative justice and environmental regeneration,” says Teton Leadership Center Executive Director Sandy Schultz Hessler.

Keynote Speakers:

Nick Craig, President and Founder of the globally renowned Core Leadership Institute dedicated to and author of “Leading From Purpose: Clarity and the Confidence to Act When It Matters Most.”

Betsy Myers, Senior Advisor to former presidents and a well-known expert on emerging leadership trends and women’s leadership. She is the author of “Take the Lead: Motivate, Inspire, and Bring Out the Best in Yourself and Everyone Around You.””

Craig Chalquist, PH.D.: Professor, published author, and corporate consultant who explores sagehood, soulful leadership, and the power of imagination and sense of place. He is a co-editor of “Ecotherapy: Healing with Nature in Mind.” Author of numerous books on re-imagining and systems change.

James L Ritchie-Dunham, Ph.d, President of the Institute for Strategic Clarity and co-host of the Global Initiative to map the social topography of human agreements, affiliated with Boston College and Harvard. He is the author/co-author of “Leadership for Flourishing”(forthcoming), “Agreements,” “Ecosynomics,” and “Managing from Clarity.”

Matthew McCarthy, former CEO of Ben and Jerrys. From starting in a family business to leading $1 billion-plus global companies, Matthew has been at the forefront of re-inventing business to drive results through purpose. He has received broad recognition including Cannes Gold Lion, Fast Company’s Most Creative People In Business, Adweek’s Brand Genius award, and Columbia Business School’s Botwinick Prize in Business Ethics.

Local leaders featured in panels and workshops include Fred Keller; Founder of Cascade Engineering, Nona Yehia; Founder/CEO Vertical Harvest Farms, Andrew Perez; Co-founder of High Point Cider, Kris Shean; Owner of Haagen-Daz, Kristen Fox; Executive Director of Womentum, Kelli Jones; CEO and Founder Noso Patches.

Jackson Town Council Member Jonathan Schechter will kick off the Summit with a presentation of the findings from a statistically valid survey commissioned by the Charture Institute of over 500 Teton Region community members aimed at quantifying “where we are and where we want to go.” A wide variety of scholars and local practitioners at the forefront of this innovative space will then share their experiences through keynote presentations and panel discussions; the closing conversation will be led by the recently retired CEO of Ben and Jerrys, Matthew McCarthy.

TETON LEADERSHIP CENTER KICKOFF CONFERENCE

What: “Igniting Next Level Leadership: Connecting Deeper; Engaging Wider”

Keynote speakers include Nick Craig, founder of the global firm Core Leader Institute and author of “Leading from Purpose”; Betsy Myers, author of “Take the Lead: Motivate, Inspire, and Bring out the Best in Yourself and Everyone Around You” and expert on collaborative leadership models; and Craig Chalquist, depth psychologist and author of many books at the intersection of psyche, ecology, economy, creativity and change, and local leaders applying these principles

Where: Center for the Arts, 240 S Glenwood St, Jackson, WY

Who: The public is invited. Community and emerging leaders throughout are encouraged to come to deepen into 21-century leadership practices that reinforce, “By doing good, everyone does well.”

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023

Cost: $125. Tickets: www.tetonleadershipcenter.org and https://www.jhcenterforthearts.org/calendar/events/teton-leadership-center-kickoff-summit

COURSES

Teton Leadership Center offers advanced upper-level college credit courses on purpose/values-driven leadership, regenerative entrepreneurship, and more.

Courses include:

Introduction to Next Level Leadership

Decision Making

Building from Within: Optimizing Leadership Within Organizations

Growing New Roots: Building a New Kind of Organization

Thanks to generous grants from the Wyoming Innovation Partnership, Central Wyoming College, Silicon Couloir, and the Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board, the cost of this transformative event is only $125. Volunteer positions and scholarships are available. To learn more, partner, volunteer, sponsor or sign up for the monthly TLC newsletter, visit tetonleadershipcenter.org or email hello@tetonleadershipcenter.org.



About Teton Leadership Center

Founded by Silicon Couloir and Central Wyoming College, Teton Leadership Center’s mission is to ignite purpose driven, values based leadership practices through education, dialogue, and research that integrates wider engagement with our environment and community as a critical measure of organizational success.



About Central Wyoming College

With a mission to transform lives and strengthen communities through learning, leadership and connection, Central Wyoming College offers two bachelor’s degrees, 58 associate degrees and 10 certificates. The college includes a main campus in Riverton, an outreach center and the Alpine Science Institute in Lander, as well as outreach centers in Jackson and Dubois. Central Wyoming College is a designated Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution (NASNTI) and serves the largest American Indian student population in Wyoming.



About Silicon Couloir

Silicon Couloir is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to empower entrepreneurship in the Tetons for a healthy, vibrant community.

About the Charture Institute Survey

Residents of the Greater Tetons Area may participate in a comprehensive on-line public opinion survey about the region’s future. The survey ends Friday, September 22, and is open to all full- and part-time residents of Teton County, WY; Teton County, ID; and Wyoming’s Star Valley. The survey can be found HERE.

www.tetonleadershipcenter.org





