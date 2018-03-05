Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

OTTAWA, March 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (“Tetra” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF), is pleased to announce it has closed its short form prospectus offering, on a bought deal basis, including the exercise in full of the underwriter’s over-allotment option. A total of 11,500,000 units (the “Units”) of the Corporation were sold at a price of $1.00 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $11,500,00 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Corporation and one common share purchase warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Corporation at a price of $1.30 until March 5, 2021. The Offering was underwritten by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to continue the development of its clinical program aimed at bringing novel drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers, to repay indebtedness of the Corporation, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

“We are extremely pleased to have worked with Echelon Wealth Partners in this financing . As we are about to initiate our Health Canada approved phase 3 registration trial for our lead drug candidate, PPP001, for late stage cancer patients, the proceeds from this Offering will enable Tetra to continue, and potentially accelerate some of the key development projects in our pipeline. This is another milestone in working towards becoming the first biopharmaceutical company in the world to get a smokable dried cannabis product approved as a prescription drug by Health Canada, the FDA and other regulatory agencies around the world,” stated Bernard Fortier, CEO of Tetra.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX-V:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and clinical development. Tetra is focusing on three core business pillars: clinical research, pharmaceutical promotion and retail commercialization of cannabinoid-based products.

