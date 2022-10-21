Rising demand in manufacturing of hard surface cleaning products is stimulating growth in global tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – TAED has emerged as an excellent active oxygen agent and has emerged as key ingredient in production of detergents and laundry bleaches. TAED can be degraded by deploying wastewater treatment process since product density is lower than water, a key advantage for businesses in end-use industries. Some of the end-use industries that use TAED include paper and pulp, meat, agriculture, and industrial cleaners. The global tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market is expected to advance at CAGR of 3% during the forecast period between 2020 and 2030.

Growth strategy such as launch of new products containing TAED as an ingredient is helping leading market players in creating revenue-generating opportunities and in gaining an edge over competitors. Leading market player Lubrizol Corporation, in 2020, launched a new TAED product which has been deployed in domestic biocide application area. Other strategies such as collaborative deals with smaller players could help prominent tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market players in expanding their presence in global market and increase their revenue.

Key Findings of Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Market Study

Rising Deployment in Production of Hard Surface Cleaning Products could Propel Overall tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market : TAED has been used in the production of hard surface cleaning products. Factors such as eco-friendly and biodegradable nature of TAED as well as improved ability to eliminate grease have made TAED suitable ingredients in hard surface cleaning products. Rising product demand in manufacturing of hard surface cleaning products is stimulating the growth in overall tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market and is anticipated to propel growth in overall market during the forecast period

Increasing Demand for Granular TAED Could Boost Growth in Global tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market: Granular form of TAED is expected to emerge as a key revenue contributor to overall market, during the forecast period. Granular form of TAED is biodegradable and less toxic and hence could witness increased demand at manufacturing facilities. Rising demand for granular TAED could augment the growth in global tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market, during the forecast period

Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market: Key Drivers

Rising consumer demand for laundry detergents is one of the key driving factors of global tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market

Increasing awareness about hygiene among customers is fueling the growth in overall tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market

Rising disposable income among individuals is triggering the demand for TAED products and helping generate large amounts of revenue for leading players in global tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market

Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Market: Regional Market Insights

Globally, Europe emerged as the dominant region in overall tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market, in 2019. Increasing demand for home care products and laundry detergents in developed economies such as the U.K and Germany were the key factors that assisted in Europe emerging as most lucrative market in 2019

Asia Pacific witnessed significant growth in overall tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market in 2019 owing to rising demand for fabric cleaning products in both developed and developing economies such as China and India, contributing to market growth in the region

Tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) Market: Key Players

Fewer presence of prominent market players has ensured that the competition landscape in global tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market is consolidated. It is anticipated that entry of new players will intensify the competition in the overall market, during the forecast period.

Some of the leading players in global market include The Lubrizol Corp., Clariant International AG, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation, Idchem Company Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Company., Ltd., and SDC Enterprises.

The global tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) market is segmented as follows:

Form

Powder

Granules

Liquid

Others (including Crystalline)

Application

Home Care

Dishwashing

Hard Surface Cleaning

Fabric Care

Laundry Detergents

Fabric Softeners

Paper & Pulp

Agriculture

Meat Industry

Industrial & Institutional Cleaners

Others (including Printing & Dying)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

