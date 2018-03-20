Breaking News
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present at 17th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

March 20, 2018

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibiotics to treat life-threatening multidrug-resistant (MDR) infections, today announced that company management will give a corporate presentation at the 17th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 27 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the Westin New York Grand Central Hotel in New York City.

Live audio webcasts of the presentation will be available on the company’s website at http://ir.tphase.com/events.cfm. Archived presentations will be available for 30 days.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tetraphase is a biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary chemistry technology to create novel antibiotics for serious and life-threatening bacterial infections, including those caused by many of the multi-drug resistant pathogens highlighted as urgent public health threats by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Tetraphase has created more than 3,000 novel tetracycline analogs using its proprietary technology platform. Tetraphase’s pipeline includes three antibiotic clinical candidates: eravacycline, which has completed phase 3 clinical trials and is under review for potential approval in complicated intra-abdominal infections by the United States Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, and TP-271 and TP-6076, which are in phase 1 clinical trials. Eravacycline is an investigational product only and has not been approved for commercialization. Please visit www.tphase.com for more company information.

Investor Contact:
Argot Partners
Maeve Conneighton
206.899.4940
[email protected]                                                                                                                     

Media Contact:
Sam Brown Inc.
Mike Beyer
312-961-2502
[email protected]

