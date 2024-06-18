WARREN, N.J., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (“Tevogen” or “Tevogen Bio”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech pioneer developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics in oncology, neurology, and virology, highlights the commentary of Mittul Mehta, Tevogen’s Chief Information Officer and Head of Tevogen.AI, at the Longwood Spring MIT Conference. Mehta emphasized the transformative potential of Tevogen Bio’s innovative T cell technology and the company’s groundbreaking approach to overcoming industry challenges.

Key Points from Mehta’s Commentary

Realizing the Full Potential of T Cell Therapies. Mehta emphasized that the full potential of T cell-based therapies remains untapped due to various limitations, including the imbalance between the cost of manufacturing and reimbursement rates.

Development of a New Class of T Cell Therapies. Mehta highlighted that Tevogen is leading the development of a potential new class of T cell therapies for treatment of acute viral infections, long-term consequences of viral infections such as Long COVID, viral- and non-viral-induced cancers, and certain neurological disorders, including multiple sclerosis.

Overcoming Common Challenges Faced by the Industry with the CAR-T Approach. Mehta discussed that product candidates from company’s proprietary ExacTcell™ platform are designed to:

Mainstream cell therapy through off-the-shelf outpatient administration focusing on diseases that impact large patient populations.

Eliminate side effects associated with traditional CAR-based T cell therapies.

Significantly reduce manufacturing costs. Mehta pointed out that Tevogen has achieved the production of hundreds of doses from a single donor for its recently completed clinical trial.

Industry’s First Attempt to Develop T Cell-Based Therapies for Large Patient Populations. Mehta discussed how Tevogen designed its entire business approach, from future pricing strategies to large-scale cell therapy manufacturing plans. He highlighted that speed and cost efficiency are critical to the future of the industry, and that Tevogen believes it is poised to serve as a model for others.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents, nine pending US and twelve ex-US pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

Forward Looking Statements

Contacts

Tevogen Bio Communications

