Acquire cell therapy manufacturing facility with clinical and commercial capabilities

Further ExacTcell platform for additional clinical trials based on successful completion of POC

Highlight full year financial results and clarify key financial items

WARREN, N.J., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (“Tevogen” or “Tevogen Bio”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech pioneer developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics in oncology, neurology, and virology, announced financial results for full year 2023, business highlights, and upcoming operational objectives.

“Saving lives remains our duty, and to that end, we remain committed to furthering our ExacTcell™ technology platform by moving Tevogen’s allogeneic cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocytes (CTLs) into the next phase of clinical trials” said Dr. Ryan Saadi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tevogen Bio. “Moving the first clinical product of Tevogen’s ExacTcell platform, an allogeneic target specific CTL, from inception to clinical trial in just 18 months validates Tevogen’s unique business model. I would also like to assure numerous Long COVID patients and their families who have contacted us that exploring the therapeutic potential of TVGN 489 for Long COVID remains my personal priority.”

Tevogen Bio is in discussions to acquire cell therapy manufacturing facilities that are expected to provide Tevogen Bio with the capability for both clinical and commercial manufacturing of drug candidates from its ExacTcell technology platform. These facilities would support manufacturing for TVGN 489’s continued development, as well as provide the potential for future clinical trials for virally induced cancers and multiple sclerosis. In addition to manufacturing capability, these facilities are also expected to enhance Tevogen Bio’s research and development capabilities and serve as new product innovation hubs.

In January, Tevogen Bio announced positive POC clinical trial results for TVGN 489 for treatment of high-risk patients. The primary study endpoints were related to safety and there were no dose-limiting toxicities or significant adverse events related to TVGN 489 observed in any patient at any of the four dose levels. Unlike CAR T platforms, Tevogen Bio’s ExacTcell platform targets antigens present only on diseased cells and is designed for an ambulatory setting. The expected yield per lot is in hundreds of doses, providing pricing flexibility for greater access.

“Patients who are immune compromised continue to need novel treatments for COVID-19. We have completed the design of a new clinical trial of TVGN 489 to address the unmet need of this population. The manufacturing facilities are expected to support our application for FDA approval and expedite the commencement of that trial” said Lori Grosso, Clinical Development Lead of Tevogen Bio.

Tevogen Bio is evaluating several funding options to support its ambitious growth plans over the next 12 months to initiate in-house manufacturing, clinical trials, and other operational expenses. “Tevogen finds itself in a unique position by achieving clinical success while retaining equity control by executive management. In addition, it’s atypical for a start up to have received such company-favorable financing terms as Tevogen has. We will explore funding options that are similarly favorable” said Tapan Shah, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development of Tevogen Bio.

For full year 2023, the operating expenses for Tevogen Bio Inc were $8.8 million. As previously announced, as of December 31, 2023, the conversion of promissory notes into common stock removed $94.9 million in pro forma balance sheet liabilities; the remaining pro forma total liabilities were $5.4 million.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents and twelve pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen Bio is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen Bio’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

