WARREN, N.J., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (“Tevogen” or “Tevogen Bio”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (“CD8+ CTLs”), to develop off-the-shelf, precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders with the aim of addressing the significant unmet needs of large patient populations.

Tevogen Bio, founded by a group of pioneering industry leaders and distinguished scientists with extensive drug development and global product launch experience, aims to chart the next frontier of medicine, where disruptive science and innovative business models pave the way to a healthier future for all, centered on the concept that sustainable business success is intrinsically linked to societal prosperity. At its inaugural post-public listing social engagement on May 31, 2024, Tevogen’s leadership gathered with Victor Sordillo (Mayor, Warren NJ), Lisa Lontai (Deputy Mayor, Warren NJ), Raymond Giacobbe (Mayor, Rahway NJ), Susan McCartney (Mayor, West Orange NJ), Matthew Moench (Mayor, Bridgewater NJ), Andrew McNally (Mayor, Bernards NJ), Robert Parisi (Former Mayor, West Orange NJ), Tammy Williams (Councilwoman, West Orange NJ), Sara Sooy (Deputy Director, Warren NJ), Douglas Singleterry (Commissioner of Somerset County), and U.S. Congressmen Josh Gottheimer and Robert Menendez. The event also included the nation’s first responders including Matthew Caliente (President of Professional Firefighters Association Of New Jersey and Long COVID patient advocate) and Robert Ferreiro (Warren County Chief of Police), aiming to understand patients’ needs and discuss how the Tevogen model could reduce healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes.

“We are honored by the widespread interest in Tevogen’s business model from all sectors of society and express our gratitude to all attendees, especially the patients who shared their stories,” remarked Dr. Ryan Saadi, founding CEO of Tevogen Bio.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents and twelve pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Contacts

Tevogen Bio Communications

T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701

[email protected]