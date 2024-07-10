Tevogen Bio’s Dr. Neal Flomenberg, Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. Lori Grosso, Clinical Development Lead, sit down with Nasdaq’s Kristina Ayanian to discuss how the clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company is harnessing CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes to develop off-the-shelf, precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders.

WARREN, N.J., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Neal Flomenberg and Dr. Lori Grosso of Tevogen Bio Holding Inc. (“Tevogen” or “Tevogen Bio”) (Nasdaq: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech pioneer developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics in oncology, neurology, and virology, discussed the promise of T cell therapy and Tevogen’s mission to make it mainstream on Nasdaq’s broadcast, Live From MarketSite with Kristina Ayanian.

Dr. Lori Grosso, Clinical Development Lead, spoke to advances made with genetically modified T cell therapies but noted that patient affordability, tolerability, and accessibility barriers have prevented broader adoption. She noted that unlike genetically modified autologous T cells which produce one treatment dose per patient, Tevogen’s ExacTcell platform produced hundreds of doses from a single donor for its successful phase I clinical trial. In terms of safety, this trial, the results of which were recently published in the journal Blood Advances, showed no dose-limiting toxicities or significant adverse events related to Tevogen’s investigational therapy.

Dr. Neal Flomenberg, Chief Scientific Officer, discussed the company’s goal of making cytotoxic T cell immunotherapy a routine, outpatient treatment, which he felt was achievable if the therapy was safe, affordable, readily and rapidly accessible, and comfortable for patients. He noted that cytotoxic T cell therapy harnessed one of nature’s most powerful tools to treat disease and that continued development of this type of therapy, as well as efforts to make it highly accessible to all patients, would be beneficial to large portions of the population.

The broadcast can be seen at Tevogen Bio: The Next Frontier of Medicine | Nasdaq.

About Tevogen Bio’s Next Generation Precision T Cell Platform

Tevogen’s next generation precision T cell platform is designed to provide increased immunologic specificity to eliminate malignant and virally infected cells, while allowing healthy cells to remain intact. Multiple, precise candidate targets on viral or malignant cells are selected in advance for T cell sensitization and effector functions with the goal of overcoming the mutational escape capacity of cancer cells and viruses while limiting cross-reactivity.

Tevogen is investigating its technology’s potential to overcome the primary barriers to the broad application of personalized T cell therapies: potency, purity, production-at-scale, and patient-pairing, without the limitations of current approaches. Tevogen’s goal is to provide access to the vast and unprecedented potential of developing personalized immunotherapies for large patient populations impacted by common cancers and viral infections. The ability to administer this therapy in an outpatient setting and the ongoing work by Tevogen scientists to address diverse patient populations, highlights Tevogen Bio’s commitment to patient accessibility.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature’s most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen Leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents, nine pending US and twelve ex-US pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen’s leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen’s development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancer and neurological disorders, including TVGN 489 for the treatment of COVID-19 and Long COVID; Tevogen’s ability to develop additional product candidates, including through use of Tevogen’s ExacTcell platform; the anticipated benefits of ExacTcell; expectations regarding Tevogen’s future clinical trials; the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen’s ability to generate revenue in the future. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “possible,” “potential,” “goal,” “opportunity,” “project,” “believe,” “future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management’s expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company’s control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, and approval and commercial development; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the effect of the recent business combination with Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation (the “Business Combination”) on Tevogen’s business relationships, operating results, and business generally; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Tevogen related to the Business Combination; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; costs related to the Business Combination and the failure to realize anticipated benefits of the Business Combination; the failure to achieve Tevogen’s commercialization and development plans, and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen’s business; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen’s limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and filings with the SEC.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

