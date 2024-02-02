FIRST ON FOX: Texas Republicans serving in Congress are rallying around Gov. Greg Abbott amid his feud with the Biden administration over defending the border from waves of illegal immigrants.

In a Friday letter to Abbott, 24 of the 25 Republican members of Texas’ congressional delegation, led by Rep. Keith Self, implored Abbott to “hold the line,” not just against those crossing the border, but also against the Biden administration, who they say enab

[Read Full story at source]