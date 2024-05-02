Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is firing back at the Biden administration and suing them in an attempt to block new requirements for gun sales.

“Today, myself and the Attorney General of Kansas announced that we are filing a lawsuit against a new Biden ATF regulation that would subject hundreds of thousands of law-abiding gun owners to presumptions of criminal guilt for engaging in the constitutionally protected private sale of firearms,” Paxton wrote in a post on X.

