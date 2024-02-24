Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, has filed a lawsuit against a school district in the state after two principals allegedly violated election laws by encouraging school staff, using school accounts, to vote in the GOP primary and recommending candidates who oppose school vouchers.
Two leaked emails allegedly sent on Denton Independent School District accounts encouraged school staff to vote in the Republican primary and directed them to a scorecard showing candidatesR
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Texas AG Ken Paxton sues school district after principals accused of violating election laws - February 24, 2024
- Trump expected to move closer to clinching GOP presidential nomination with likely big win over Haley in SC - February 24, 2024
- Haley courts independents, Democrats as she aims to avoid a blowout to Trump on her home turf - February 24, 2024