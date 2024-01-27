Texas has again rebuffed demands from the Biden administration for it to have “full access” to the Shelby Park area of Eagle Pass amid an ongoing standoff between the federal government and the state.

The Department of Homeland Security had written to Attorney General Ken Paxton this week seeking “full access to the Shelby Park area currently obstructed by Texas” after Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration had taken control of it earlier this month.

DHS has r

[Read Full story at source]