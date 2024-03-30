A Texas appeals court upheld a lower court’s injunction Friday blocking the state from investigating parents who provide their children with gender-transitioning treatment.
The appeals court in Austin upheld a district court judge’s injunction imposed in March 2022 after Republican Governor Greg Abbott ordered the state Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) to investigate families whose children were receiving puberty blockers.
“This is a much-neede
