A Texas Army veteran and seventh-grade math teacher has changed his name to “Literally Anybody Else” to run for president.

Else, whose former name was Dustin Ebey, legally changed his name in January and is urging Americans “to transcend the constraints of the status quo and embrace a bold vision for change,” according to his campaign website.

“In a landscape marred by the shadows of corruption and partisan gridlock, it’s time to break free from fam

[Read Full story at source]