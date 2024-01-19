Texas authorities have placed additional razor wire to deter migrants in Eagle Pass after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton defied the Biden administration’s threat of legal action.
Workers were filmed unpacking and installing razor wire in Shelby Park, which had previously served as a staging area for processing during migrant surges at the heavily trafficked border crossing near the Rio Grande.
The razor wire is at the center of the lawsuit between Texas and the federal
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Los Angeles County DA Gascón running for re-election amid concerns about crime rather than reform - January 19, 2024
- James Carville says third-party candidate going to get ‘a lot of f—ing votes’ in 2024 - January 19, 2024
- Youngkin says holding fentanyl dealers accountable is ‘just common sense’ after Virginia Dems sink bill - January 19, 2024