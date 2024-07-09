Achieving business growth is paramount, and a dependable marketing agency can play a crucial role. This agency specializes in comprehensive content marketing, addressing core desires and problems through effective messaging. They optimize websites and craft targeted messages to connect with people. Their efforts yield positive results in SEO, lead generation, and marketing campaigns, leading to increased website traffic and customer satisfaction. They also guide businesses on how to hire the right agency.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Good Agency, your trusted content marketing partner, is thrilled to announce the addition of Luke Frazier as our new Chief Growth Officer. Luke joins us after successfully running his own agency, bringing a wealth of experience in brand positioning, growth strategy, and relationship-driven marketing. His expertise will ensure that all our clients have access to the best strategies and opportunities for success.

Since joining the team on May 1st, Luke has been busy meeting with clients one-on-one, evaluating their successes and challenges, and making sure their strategies are on the best path for success. Whether you’re a SaaS company, a financial advisor, a private Christian school, or anything in between, Luke’s proven strategies are designed to drive growth.

“When I first began my journey in marketing, it was all about telling great stories. As I moved from building my own thing to serving in-house to serving long-term clients, that journey turned into building brands and strategies that people not only cared about but could actually invest themselves in,” Luke shared. “Great marketing is built from great relationships. If you can back up the relationship with great data, you’re looking at a great win. And that’s just what happened when a random lunch turned into an amazing job offer.”

“We are thrilled to have Luke join the Good Agency team,” said Clay Vaughan, CEO of Good Agency. “His track record in growth strategy and commitment to client success make him a perfect fit for us. We’re confident his leadership will take our clients to new heights.”

As Chief Growth Officer, Luke will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to support our current and future clients. He will also engage regularly with key customers to understand their needs and ensure their satisfaction, fostering long-term relationships. Luke will play a pivotal leadership role, utilizing the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) framework to guide leadership practices and ensure alignment with company-wide goals.

One of the core values that Luke will help integrate is Hospitality. At Good Agency, we believe in exceeding expectations and ensuring everyone feels valued and cared for. This commitment to unreasonable hospitality is a testament to our dedication to creating meaningful connections with our clients and delivering exceptional service.

Good Agency offers a wide range of services, including SEO services, video production, StoryBrand messaging, website design, and advertising. For businesses looking for a marketing partner they can trust, Good Agency provides clear growth strategies through personalized discovery calls, detailed planning, and dedicated support throughout the execution of tailored marketing strategies.

For more information, please visit www.goodagency.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb772abf-4217-4628-aad0-5936b48954dd

