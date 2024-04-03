Texas on Wednesday defended its anti-illegal immigration law in oral arguments before a federal appeals court panel as the law remains on hold due to a legal challenge from the Biden administration.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed the legislation, SB 4, in December, which allows local police to arrest illegal immigrants and for judges to order them deported.
However, the law has been on hold due to a challenge from the Biden administration, which says the law is unconstitutional, hurts
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- California Dems anger progressive left, push harsher penalties for shoplifters amid rising crime - April 3, 2024
- Texas, Biden admin square off in circuit court over blocked anti-illegal immigration law - April 3, 2024
- GOP Senate hopeful rakes in $2.2 million to take on Dem incumbent in swing-state Nevada - April 3, 2024