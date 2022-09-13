Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Texas Biotechnology Inc. receives F4D’s (Fashion 4 Development) 2022 Award for “Impact in Food Security” with its RezFree product

Texas Biotechnology Inc. receives F4D’s (Fashion 4 Development) 2022 Award for “Impact in Food Security” with its RezFree product

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Texas Biotechnology Inc., a Houston based company, is pleased to announce that it has been selected to be the 2022 recipient of the “Impact in Food Security” award at the F4D’s Second Annual Sustainable Goals Banquet which will be held in honor of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, September 19th, 2022, in the presence of Heads of Delegations, UN Ambassadors, Family Offices, Philanthropists, Climate Activists and Celebrities.

Texas Biotechnology Inc. uses the power of nature to develop products that serve many areas, including agriculture, the environment and animal health, with the collaboration of highly accredited universities and institutes from around the world.

The company aims to assist with eradicating the many challenges we currently face, such as, food security, infertile soils caused by unsustainable agricultural techniques, famine, malnutrition, and carbon pollution. For over 10 years, distinguished scientists of Texas Biotechnology have been working tirelessly to find sustainable solutions to these challenges. Bryan Allred, CEO of Texas Biotechnology Inc, stated, “The company’s research is focused on improving soil health, protecting biodiversity, boosting nutrient transformations, providing carbon sequestration, and degrading chemical substances that obstruct natural processes.” Furthermore, “The overuse of chemicals plays a significant role in contaminating our environment,” Allred noted.

The company’s primary product, called “RezFree”, is a biological, certified organic product that aims to improve soil fertility, biological activity, and plant growth. The company’s goal with RezFree is to eliminate reliance on the usage of chemical fertilizers and other agrochemicals, and to strive to be a leader for sustainable agriculture.

Media Contacts
Texas Biotechnology Inc
Address: 8922 FM 359 Rd Richmond, TX 77406
Phone: +1 346 7078660
Email: info@texasbiotech.com
Mr. Jason H Ford
Mobile: +1 832 830 2112
Mr Mark KAY
Mobile: +1 346 303 3282

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.