Texas Biotechnology Inc. receives F4D’s (Fashion 4 Development) 2022 Award for “Impact in Food Security” with its RezFree product

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Texas Biotechnology Inc., a Houston based company, is pleased to announce that it has been selected to be the 2022 recipient of the “Impact in Food Security” award at the F4D’s Second Annual Sustainable Goals Banquet which will be held in honor of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, September 19th, 2022, in the presence of Heads of Delegations, UN Ambassadors, Family Offices, Philanthropists, Climate Activists and Celebrities.

Texas Biotechnology Inc. uses the power of nature to develop products that serve many areas, including agriculture, the environment and animal health, with the collaboration of highly accredited universities and institutes from around the world.

The company aims to assist with eradicating the many challenges we currently face, such as, food security, infertile soils caused by unsustainable agricultural techniques, famine, malnutrition, and carbon pollution. For over 10 years, distinguished scientists of Texas Biotechnology have been working tirelessly to find sustainable solutions to these challenges. Bryan Allred, CEO of Texas Biotechnology Inc, stated, “The company’s research is focused on improving soil health, protecting biodiversity, boosting nutrient transformations, providing carbon sequestration, and degrading chemical substances that obstruct natural processes.” Furthermore, “The overuse of chemicals plays a significant role in contaminating our environment,” Allred noted.

The company’s primary product, called “RezFree”, is a biological, certified organic product that aims to improve soil fertility, biological activity, and plant growth. The company’s goal with RezFree is to eliminate reliance on the usage of chemical fertilizers and other agrochemicals, and to strive to be a leader for sustainable agriculture .