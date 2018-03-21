Texas bombing spree ends as suspect blows self up on roadside

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (Reuters) – Police tracked the 23-year-old man suspected of carrying out a deadly three-week bombing campaign in Texas for a day before closing in on him on the side of a highway where he blew himself up early Wednesday, law enforcement and local media said.
