Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in: officials

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (Reuters) – An unemployed 24-year-old man suspected of a three-week bombing campaign in Texas that killed two people and injured five others blew himself up on the side of a highway as police closed in on him early Wednesday, authorities said.
