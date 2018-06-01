Texas boy spells ‘koinonia’ correctly, wins Scripps National Spelling Bee

OXON HILL, Md. (Reuters) – Karthik Nemmani of McKinney, Texas, won the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday, taking home a $40,000 cash prize after beating the same speller who defeated him at his countywide bee in February.
