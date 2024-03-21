A Texas bus company has agreed to stop bussing illegal migrants from Texas to New York City amid an ongoing lawsuit from Mayor Eric Adams.
Bus company Roadrunner Charters agreed Wednesday to stop transporting migrants, signing a stipulation letter.
“The Defendant Roadrunner Charters Inc. will refrain forthwith from transporting individuals known as migrants from Texas to New York City, and/or from Texas to the vicinity of New York City,” the letter said, in part.
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Texas bus company agrees to stop transporting migrants to NYC amid Mayor Eric Adams lawsuit - March 20, 2024
- GOP state attorneys push back on Biden’s proposed diversity rules for apprenticeship programs - March 20, 2024
- New York lawmakers expand fracking ban to include liquid carbon dioxide - March 20, 2024