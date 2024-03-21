A Texas bus company has agreed to stop bussing illegal migrants from Texas to New York City amid an ongoing lawsuit from Mayor Eric Adams.

Bus company Roadrunner Charters agreed Wednesday to stop transporting migrants, signing a stipulation letter.

“The Defendant Roadrunner Charters Inc. will refrain forthwith from transporting individuals known as migrants from Texas to New York City, and/or from Texas to the vicinity of New York City,” the letter said, in part.

