DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital, today announced that the firm has appointed Amos McDonald as head of Business Banking, effective immediately.

McDonald is based in The Woodlands, Texas, and is responsible for setting and driving production goals within the firm’s Business Banking division and leading a seasoned team of bankers. He reports to Texas Capital Managing Director and Head of Commercial Banking Jay Clingman, who is responsible for the firm’s commercial strategy and expanding its commercial client base.

“Amos brings extensive experience and a proven track record as an exceptional leader who will guide our Business Banking team as we continue to serve the best clients and businesses across the state,” said Clingman. “I look forward to working closely with Amos to continue expanding our client base and strengthening the firm’s position in the market.”

McDonald has been with Texas Capital for two years, previously serving as Business Banking group manager for The Woodlands market. In this role he consistently led the Business Banking division in developing meaningful client relationships, orchestrated successful events to bolster brand recognition and acquire new clients and established a thriving business banking team from the ground up within six months. Prior to joining Texas Capital, he served as the market president for Brazos Valley at BBVA USA.

“It is an honor to lead Business Banking at Texas Capital, where I am fully committed to our clients’ success and our team’s unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional financial solutions,” said McDonald. “I am excited to lead the team into an era defined by innovation, collaboration and a steadfast client-centric approach. As we continue to empower businesses throughout Texas, we are dedicated to providing them with the necessary resources to thrive and prosper.”

About Amos McDonald

Amos McDonald joined Texas Capital in 2021 as a Business Banking group manager. Before joining the organization, he held the position of market president for Brazos Valley at BBVA USA, where he spearheaded the revival of community awareness for the brand and oversaw commercial banking and community engagement. Additionally, he serves on the board of Community Christian Legal Aid and the Advisory Board for FluxWorks.

About Texas Capital

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 ® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the holding company of Texas Capital, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the firm is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.

