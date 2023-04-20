First quarter 2023 net income of $38.7 million and net income available to common stockholders of $34.3 million,

or $0.70 per diluted share; both declining $1.0 million compared to first quarter 2022

First quarter 2023 Pre-Provision Net Revenue(1) grew $28.0 million (55%) compared to first quarter 2022

Top tier liquidity and capital ratios maintained, enabling continued execution of the strategic plan; Cash and

Securities to Total Assets of 28.0% and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets(2) of 9.7%

Total deposits declined 3%; continuing communicated execution of long-term

deposit mix shift away from highest cost sources

Net income available to common stockholders was $34.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $212.9 million, or $4.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $35.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter of 2022 was significantly impacted by the following items, a $248.5 million ($3.83 per diluted share) gain and $13.0 million ($-0.20 per diluted share) in expenses related to the sale of the Company’s insurance premium finance subsidiary, $9.8 million ($-0.15 per diluted share) in restructuring reserves related to the continued deployment of our target operating model and $8.0 million ($-0.12 per diluted share) in charitable contributions to the newly formed Texas Capital Bank Foundation.

“The transformative actions over the last two years were acutely focused on building a balance sheet and business model resilient to market and rate cycles,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO. “Through the quarter, we maintained industry leading liquidity and capital ratios, while adding a record number of new clients and delivering improved financial results for all of our stakeholders. As the banking industry is pressured nationwide, we remain committed to our strategic plan and focused actions to serve the best clients in our markets.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS (dollars and shares in thousands) 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 1st Quarter 2023 2022 2022 OPERATING RESULTS Net income $ 38,661 $ 217,251 $ 39,650 Net income available to common stockholders $ 34,348 $ 212,939 $ 35,337 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.70 $ 4.23 $ 0.69 Diluted common shares 48,881 50,283 51,324 Return on average assets 0.53 % 2.80 % 0.47 % Return on average common equity 5.06 % 30.66 % 4.97 % BALANCE SHEET Loans held for investment $ 16,014,497 $ 15,197,307 $ 15,849,434 Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 4,060,570 4,090,033 5,827,965 Total loans held for investment 20,075,067 19,287,340 21,677,399 Loans held for sale 27,608 36,357 8,085 Total assets 28,596,653 28,414,642 31,085,377 Non-interest bearing deposits 9,500,583 9,618,081 13,434,723 Total deposits 22,179,697 22,856,880 25,377,938 Stockholders’ equity 3,079,974 3,055,351 3,090,038

(1) Net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense.

(2) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 COMPARED TO FOURTH QUARTER 2022

For the first quarter of 2023, net income available to common stockholders was $34.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $212.9 million, or $4.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $28.0 million, compared to a $34.0 million provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2022. The $28.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the first quarter of 2023 resulted primarily from increases in loans held for investment (“LHI”), excluding mortgage finance, net charge-offs, and criticized loans.

Net interest income was $235.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $247.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a decrease in total average earning assets and an increase in funding costs, partially offset by an increase in yields on average earning assets. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 3.33%, an increase of 7 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 67 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 53 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022. Total cost of deposits was 2.06% for the first quarter of 2023, a 53 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $240.3 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to the inclusion of a $248.5 million gain recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022 on the sale of the Company’s insurance premium finance subsidiary, partially offset by an increase in investment banking and trading income.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2023 decreased $19.1 million, or 9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to decreases in occupancy expense, legal and professional expense and other non-interest expense, partially offset by an increase in salaries and benefits expense, primarily as a result of an increase in headcount and the effect of seasonal payroll expenses that peak in the first quarter. Fourth quarter 2022 expenses also included $13.0 million in legal and professional expense related to the sale of the Company’s insurance premium finance subsidiary, restructuring reserves of $9.8 million, primarily related to occupancy expense, reflecting the expected costs of the continued implementation of the Company’s target operating model and $8.0 million in charitable contributions to the Texas Capital Bank Foundation recorded in other non-interest expense, all of which did not recur in the first quarter of 2023.

FIRST QUARTER 2023 COMPARED TO FIRST QUARTER 2022

Net income available to common stockholders was $34.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $35.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

The first quarter of 2023 included a $28.0 million provision for credit losses, resulting primarily from updated views on the downside risks to the economic forecast and increases in net charge-offs and criticized loans, compared to a $2.0 million negative provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2022.

Net interest income increased to $235.3 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $183.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase in yields on average earning assets, partially offset by an increase in funding costs and a decrease in total average earning assets. Net interest margin increased 110 basis points to 3.33% for the first quarter of 2023, as compared to the first quarter of 2022. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 324 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022 and LHI, mortgage finance yields increased 45 basis points from the first quarter of 2022. Total cost of deposits increased 186 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2023 increased $17.1 million, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in investment banking and trading income and other non-interest income, partially offset by a decrease in brokered loan fees.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2023 increased $40.9 million, or 27%, compared to the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits expense, resulting from an increase in headcount as compared to the first quarter of 2022, as well as increases in marketing, legal and professional and communications and technology expenses.

CREDIT QUALITY

Net charge-offs of $19.9 million were recorded during the first quarter of 2023, related primarily to a single commercial loan, compared to net charge-offs of $15.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2022 and net recoveries of $512,000 during the first quarter of 2022. Criticized loans totaled $561.1 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $513.2 million at December 31, 2022 and $476.1 million at March 31, 2022. Non-accrual LHI totaled $94.0 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $48.3 million at December 31, 2022 and $59.3 million at March 31, 2022. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the first quarter of 2023 was 0.47%, compared to 0.25% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 0.27% for the first quarter of 2022. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.41% at March 31, 2023, compared to 1.43% and 1.05% at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of March 31, 2023. Our CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 12.4%, 14.0%, 16.9% and 12.0%, respectively, at March 31, 2023, compared to 13.0%, 14.7%, 17.7% and 11.5%, respectively, at December 31, 2022 and 11.5%, 13.0%, 15.7% and 9.9% at March 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 9.7%, compared to 9.7% at December 31, 2022 and 8.9% at March 31, 2022.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 1,011,909 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $59.7 million, at a weighted average price of $58.98 per share.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands except per share data) 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Interest income $ 385,166 $ 371,292 $ 322,072 $ 242,351 $ 208,529 Interest expense 149,821 123,687 82,991 36,818 24,983 Net interest income 235,345 247,605 239,081 205,533 183,546 Provision for credit losses 28,000 34,000 12,000 22,000 (2,000 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 207,345 213,605 227,081 183,533 185,546 Non-interest income 37,403 277,667 25,332 26,240 20,283 Non-interest expense 194,027 213,090 197,047 164,303 153,092 Income before income taxes 50,721 278,182 55,366 45,470 52,737 Income tax expense 12,060 60,931 13,948 11,311 13,087 Net income 38,661 217,251 41,418 34,159 39,650 Preferred stock dividends 4,313 4,312 4,313 4,312 4,313 Net income available to common stockholders $ 34,348 $ 212,939 $ 37,105 $ 29,847 $ 35,337 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.70 $ 4.23 $ 0.74 $ 0.59 $ 0.69 Diluted common shares 48,880,725 50,282,663 50,417,884 50,801,628 51,324,027 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 28,596,653 $ 28,414,642 $ 30,408,513 $ 32,338,963 $ 31,085,377 Loans held for investment 16,014,497 15,197,307 14,878,959 17,517,866 15,849,434 Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 4,060,570 4,090,033 4,908,822 6,549,507 5,827,965 Loans held for sale 27,608 36,357 3,142,178 4,266 8,085 Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 3,385,494 4,778,623 3,399,638 4,032,931 5,136,680 Investment securities 4,345,969 3,585,114 3,369,622 3,552,699 3,642,015 Non-interest bearing deposits 9,500,583 9,618,081 11,494,685 12,555,367 13,434,723 Total deposits 22,179,697 22,856,880 24,498,563 25,440,021 25,377,938 Short-term borrowings 2,100,000 1,201,142 1,701,480 2,651,536 1,427,033 Long-term debt 932,119 931,442 930,766 917,098 929,414 Stockholders’ equity 3,079,974 3,055,351 2,885,775 3,006,832 3,090,038 End of period shares outstanding 47,851,862 48,783,763 49,897,726 49,878,041 50,710,441 Book value per share $ 58.10 $ 56.48 $ 51.82 $ 54.27 $ 55.02 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 58.06 $ 56.45 $ 51.48 $ 53.93 $ 54.68 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS Net interest margin 3.33 % 3.26 % 3.05 % 2.68 % 2.23 % Return on average assets 0.53 % 2.80 % 0.52 % 0.44 % 0.47 % Return on average common equity 5.06 % 30.66 % 5.36 % 4.35 % 4.97 % Non-interest income to average earning assets 0.54 % 3.70 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.25 % Efficiency ratio(2) 71.1 % 40.6 % 74.5 % 70.9 % 75.1 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 2.78 % 2.84 % 2.53 % 2.16 % 1.86 % Common equity to total assets 9.7 % 9.7 % 8.5 % 8.4 % 9.0 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(3) 9.7 % 9.7 % 8.5 % 8.3 % 8.9 % Common Equity Tier 1 12.4 % 13.0 % 11.1 % 10.5 % 11.5 % Tier 1 capital 14.0 % 14.7 % 12.6 % 11.9 % 13.0 % Total capital 16.9 % 17.7 % 15.2 % 14.4 % 15.7 % Leverage 12.0 % 11.5 % 10.7 % 10.7 % 9.9 %

(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.

(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 % Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 264,211 $ 234,853 13 % Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 3,385,494 5,136,680 (34)% Available-for-sale debt securities 3,394,293 2,591,218 31 % Held-to-maturity debt securities 918,962 1,009,972 (9)% Equity securities 32,714 40,825 (20)% Investment securities 4,345,969 3,642,015 19 % Loans held for sale 27,608 8,085 N/M Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 4,060,570 5,827,965 (30)% Loans held for investment 16,014,497 15,849,434 1 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 260,928 211,151 24 % Loans held for investment, net 19,814,139 21,466,248 (8)% Premises and equipment, net 25,268 24,181 4 % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 732,468 556,154 32 % Goodwill and intangibles, net 1,496 17,161 (91)% Total assets $ 28,596,653 $ 31,085,377 (8)% Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 9,500,583 $ 13,434,723 (29)% Interest bearing deposits 12,679,114 11,943,215 6 % Total deposits 22,179,697 25,377,938 (13)% Accrued interest payable 31,198 8,560 N/M Other liabilities 273,665 252,394 8 % Short-term borrowings 2,100,000 1,427,033 47 % Long-term debt 932,119 929,414 — % Total liabilities 25,516,679 27,995,339 (9)% Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized shares – 10,000,000 Issued shares – 300,000 shares issued at March 31, 2023 and 2022 300,000 300,000 — % Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares – 100,000,000 Issued shares – 50,947,306 and 50,710,858 at March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 509 507 — % Additional paid-in capital 1,031,905 1,011,353 2 % Retained earnings 2,297,850 1,983,611 16 % Treasury stock – 3,095,444 and 417 shares at cost at March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively (175,528 ) (8 ) N/M Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (374,762 ) (205,425 ) 82 % Total stockholders’ equity 3,079,974 3,090,038 — % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 28,596,653 $ 31,085,377 (8)%

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 297,438 $ 187,656 Investment securities 25,292 17,302 Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 62,436 3,571 Total interest income 385,166 208,529 Interest expense Deposits 120,094 13,630 Short-term borrowings 14,744 758 Long-term debt 14,983 10,595 Total interest expense 149,821 24,983 Net interest income 235,345 183,546 Provision for credit losses 28,000 (2,000 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 207,345 185,546 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 5,022 6,115 Wealth management and trust fee income 3,429 3,912 Brokered loan fees 1,895 3,970 Investment banking and trading income 18,768 4,179 Other 8,289 2,107 Total non-interest income 37,403 20,283 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 128,670 99,859 Occupancy expense 9,619 8,885 Marketing 9,044 4,977 Legal and professional 14,514 10,302 Communications and technology 17,523 14,700 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment 2,170 3,981 Other 12,487 10,388 Total non-interest expense 194,027 153,092 Income before income taxes 50,721 52,737 Income tax expense 12,060 13,087 Net income 38,661 39,650 Preferred stock dividends 4,313 4,313 Net income available to common stockholders $ 34,348 $ 35,337 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.71 $ 0.70 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.69

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE (dollars in thousands) 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Allowance for credit losses on loans: Beginning balance $ 253,469 $ 234,613 $ 229,013 $ 211,151 $ 211,866 Loans charged-off: Commercial 20,732 14,404 232 2,868 110 Energy — 2,702 2,903 — — Real estate — — — — 350 Total charge-offs 20,732 17,106 3,135 2,868 460 Recoveries: Commercial 816 133 113 219 217 Energy 6 1,974 289 — 755 Total recoveries 822 2,107 402 219 972 Net charge-offs 19,910 14,999 2,733 2,649 (512 ) Provision for credit losses on loans 27,369 33,855 8,333 20,511 (1,227 ) Ending balance $ 260,928 $ 253,469 $ 234,613 $ 229,013 $ 211,151 Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses: Beginning balance $ 21,793 $ 21,648 $ 17,981 $ 16,492 $ 17,265 Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses 631 145 3,667 1,489 (773 ) Ending balance $ 22,424 $ 21,793 $ 21,648 $ 17,981 $ 16,492 Total allowance for credit losses $ 283,352 $ 275,262 $ 256,261 $ 246,994 $ 227,643 Total provision for credit losses $ 28,000 $ 34,000 $ 12,000 $ 22,000 $ (2,000 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment 1.30 % 1.31 % 1.19 % 0.95 % 0.97 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment 1.38 % 1.31 % 1.06 % 1.02 % 0.99 % Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.43 % 0.31 % 0.05 % 0.05 % (0.01 )% Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months(1) 0.19 % 0.09 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment(1) 0.60 % 0.70 % 0.22 % 0.39 % (0.04 )% Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment 1.41 % 1.43 % 1.30 % 1.03 % 1.05 %

(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS (dollars in thousands) 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Non-accrual loans held for investment $ 93,951 $ 48,338 $ 35,864 $ 50,526 $ 59,327 Non-accrual loans held for sale(1) — — 1,340 — — Other real estate owned — — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 93,951 $ 48,338 $ 37,204 $ 50,526 $ 59,327 Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.47 % 0.25 % 0.18 % 0.21 % 0.27 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.33 % 0.17 % 0.12 % 0.16 % 0.19 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment 2.8x 5.2x 6.5x 4.5x 3.6x Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing $ 3,098 $ 131 $ 30,664 $ 3,206 $ 6,031 Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment 0.02 % — % 0.15 % 0.01 % 0.03 % Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing(1)(2) $ — $ — $ 4,877 $ 1,602 $ 3,865

(1) Third quarter 2022 includes $1.3 million in non-accrual loans and $3.1 million in loans past due 90 days and still accruing associated to our insurance premium finance subsidiary that were transferred from loans held for investment to loans held for sale as of September 30, 2022.

(2) Includes loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies that were repurchased out of Ginnie Mae securities. Loans are recorded as loans held for sale and carried at fair value on the balance sheet. Interest on these past due loans accrues at the debenture rate guaranteed by the U.S. government.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands) 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 297,438 $ 295,372 $ 282,474 $ 218,292 $ 187,656 Investment securities 25,292 16,210 15,002 14,665 17,302 Interest bearing deposits in other banks 62,436 59,710 24,596 $ 9,394 $ 3,571 Total interest income 385,166 371,292 322,072 242,351 208,529 Interest expense Deposits 120,094 96,150 60,317 20,566 13,630 Short-term borrowings 14,744 13,449 10,011 4,859 758 Long-term debt 14,983 14,088 12,663 11,393 10,595 Total interest expense 149,821 123,687 82,991 36,818 24,983 Net interest income 235,345 247,605 239,081 205,533 183,546 Provision for credit losses 28,000 34,000 12,000 22,000 (2,000 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 207,345 213,605 227,081 183,533 185,546 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 5,022 5,252 5,797 6,102 6,115 Wealth management and trust fee income 3,429 3,442 3,631 4,051 3,912 Brokered loan fees 1,895 2,655 3,401 4,133 3,970 Investment banking and trading income 18,768 11,937 7,812 11,126 4,179 Gain on disposal of subsidiary — 248,526 — — — Other 8,289 5,855 4,691 828 2,107 Total non-interest income 37,403 277,667 25,332 26,240 20,283 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 128,670 102,925 128,764 103,358 99,859 Occupancy expense 9,619 17,030 9,433 8,874 8,885 Marketing 9,044 10,623 8,282 8,506 4,977 Legal and professional 14,514 37,493 16,775 11,288 10,302 Communications and technology 17,523 20,434 18,470 15,649 14,700 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment 2,170 3,092 3,953 3,318 3,981 Other 12,487 21,493 11,370 13,310 10,388 Total non-interest expense 194,027 213,090 197,047 164,303 153,092 Income before income taxes 50,721 278,182 55,366 45,470 52,737 Income tax expense 12,060 60,931 13,948 11,311 13,087 Net income 38,661 217,251 41,418 34,159 39,650 Preferred stock dividends 4,313 4,312 4,313 4,312 4,313 Net income available to common shareholders $ 34,348 $ 212,939 $ 37,105 $ 29,847 $ 35,337

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)(1) (dollars in thousands) 1st Quarter 2023 4th Quarter 2022 3rd Quarter 2022 2nd Quarter 2022 1st Quarter 2022 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Investment securities(2) $ 4,060,456 $ 25,292 2.31 % $ 3,385,372 $ 16,210 1.70 % $ 3,509,044 $ 15,002 1.58 % $ 3,543,576 $ 15,065 1.60 % $ 3,669,257 $ 17,743 1.91 % Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents 5,541,341 62,436 4.57 % 6,158,769 59,710 3.85 % 4,453,806 24,596 2.19 % 4,747,377 9,394 0.79 % 8,552,300 3,571 0.17 % Loans held for sale 43,472 938 8.75 % 1,053,157 12,064 4.54 % 1,029,983 11,316 4.36 % 8,123 62 3.07 % 7,633 113 6.01 % Loans held for investment, mortgage finance 3,286,804 28,528 3.52 % 4,279,367 43,708 4.05 % 5,287,531 52,756 3.96 % 5,858,599 49,914 3.42 % 5,732,901 43,466 3.07 % Loans held for investment(3) 15,598,854 268,131 6.97 % 15,105,083 239,746 6.30 % 16,843,922 218,513 5.15 % 16,616,234 168,409 4.07 % 15,686,319 144,133 3.73 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans 252,727 — — 233,246 — — 229,005 — — 211,385 — — 212,612 — — Loans held for investment, net 18,632,931 296,659 6.46 % 19,151,204 283,454 5.87 % 21,902,448 271,269 4.91 % 22,263,448 218,323 3.93 % 21,206,608 187,599 3.59 % Total earning assets 28,278,200 385,325 5.45 % 29,748,502 371,438 4.89 % 30,895,281 322,183 4.10 % 30,562,524 242,844 3.16 % 33,435,798 209,026 2.54 % Cash and other assets 1,041,745 989,900 918,630 870,396 819,486 Total assets $ 29,319,945 $ 30,738,402 $ 31,813,911 $ 31,432,920 $ 34,255,284 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Transaction deposits $ 776,500 $ 3,853 2.01 % $ 1,105,466 $ 4,977 1.79 % $ 1,444,964 $ 5,239 1.44 % $ 1,671,729 $ 3,920 0.94 % $ 2,432,687 $ 3,962 0.66 % Savings deposits 11,195,402 105,707 3.83 % 10,563,049 80,801 3.03 % 10,249,387 46,555 1.80 % 8,696,819 15,462 0.71 % 10,420,545 8,583 0.33 % Time deposits 1,430,657 10,534 2.99 % 1,625,857 10,372 2.53 % 1,701,238 8,523 1.99 % 877,399 1,184 0.54 % 1,038,722 1,085 0.42 % Total interest bearing deposits 13,402,559 120,094 3.63 % 13,294,372 96,150 2.87 % 13,395,589 60,317 1.79 % 11,245,947 20,566 0.73 % 13,891,954 13,630 0.40 % Short-term borrowings 1,242,881 14,744 4.81 % 1,387,660 13,449 3.84 % 1,931,537 10,011 2.06 % 2,232,119 4,859 0.87 % 1,770,781 758 0.17 % Long-term debt 931,796 14,983 6.52 % 931,107 14,088 6.00 % 921,707 12,663 5.45 % 929,616 11,393 4.92 % 929,005 10,595 4.63 % Total interest bearing liabilities 15,577,236 149,821 3.90 % 15,613,139 123,687 3.14 % 16,248,833 82,991 2.03 % 14,407,682 36,818 1.02 % 16,591,740 24,983 0.61 % Non-interest bearing deposits 10,253,731 11,642,969 12,214,531 13,747,876 14,235,749 Other liabilities 436,621 426,543 305,554 227,701 243,141 Stockholders’ equity 3,052,357 3,055,751 3,044,993 3,049,661 3,184,654 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,319,945 $ 30,738,402 $ 31,813,911 $ 31,432,920 $ 34,255,284 Net interest income $ 235,504 $ 247,751 $ 239,192 $ 206,026 $ 184,043 Net interest margin 3.33 % 3.26 % 3.05 % 2.68 % 2.23 %

(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.

(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.

(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.

