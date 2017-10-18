Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Operating Results for Q3 2017

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced earnings and operating results for the third quarter of 2017.

“We are extremely pleased to report results for another great quarter, with record earnings, continued core loan and deposit growth and seasonally strong mortgage finance balances. We continue to be optimistic about our earnings power for the remainder of 2017,” said Keith Cargill, CEO. “While we remain well positioned to take advantage of future business opportunities, we also remain cautious as we are late in a recovery cycle.”

Loans held for investment (“LHI”), excluding mortgage finance, increased 4% on a linked quarter basis, growing 17% from the third quarter of 2016.

Total mortgage finance loans, including MCA, increased 9% on a linked quarter basis and increased 18% from the third quarter of 2016.

Demand deposits increased 1% and total deposits increased 10% on a linked quarter basis, decreasing 6% and increasing 5%, respectively, from the third quarter of 2016.

Net income increased 15% on a linked quarter basis and increased 37% from the third quarter of 2016.

EPS increased 15% on a linked quarter basis and increased 29% from the third quarter of 2016.

ROE increased to 11.20% compared to 10.08% for the second quarter of 2017 and 10.20% for the third quarter of 2016.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(dollars and shares in thousands)

Q3 2017 Q3 2016 % Change QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS Net income $ 58,684 $ 42,725 37 % Net income available to common stockholders $ 56,246 $ 40,287 40 % Diluted EPS $ 1.12 $ 0.87 29 % Diluted shares 50,251 46,510 8 % ROA 0.99 % 0.78 % ROE 11.20 % 10.20 % BALANCE SHEET Loans held for sale (MCA) $ 955,983 $ 648,684 47 % LHI, mortgage finance 5,642,285 4,961,159 14 % LHI 14,828,406 12,662,394 17 % Total LHI 20,470,691 17,623,553 16 % Total loans 21,426,674 18,272,237 17 % Total assets 24,400,998 22,216,388 10 % Demand deposits 8,263,202 8,789,740 (6 )% Total deposits 19,081,257 18,145,123 5 % Stockholders’ equity 2,158,363 1,725,782 25 %

DETAILED FINANCIALS

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. reported net income of $58.7 million and net income available to common stockholders of $56.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to net income of $42.7 million and net income available to common stockholders of $40.3 million for the same period in 2016. On a fully diluted basis, earnings per common share were $1.12 for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 compared to $0.87 for the same period of 2016. The increase reflects the $16.0 million year over year increase in net income offset by the $0.07 per share dilutive effect of the common stock offering in the fourth quarter 2016.

Return on average common equity (“ROE”) was 11.20 percent and return on average assets (“ROA”) was 0.99 percent for the third quarter of 2017, compared to 10.08 percent and 0.96 percent, respectively, for the second quarter of 2017 and 10.20 percent and 0.78 percent, respectively, for the third quarter of 2016. The linked quarter increase in ROE and ROA resulted from increases in net interest income and non-interest income in the third quarter of 2017 that exceeded growth in the provision for credit losses and non-interest expense. ROA also benefited from more effective utilization of liquidity balances in the past two quarters as balances were deployed into higher yielding loan categories.

Net interest income was $204.4 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $183.0 million for the second quarter of 2017 and $166.7 million for the third quarter of 2016. The linked quarter and year-over-year increases in net interest income are due primarily to improved earning asset composition and the effect of increases in interest rates on loan yields attributable to our asset-sensitive balance sheet. The benefit of mortgage finance balances is also most impactful in the seasonally strong second and third quarters. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2017 was 3.59 percent, an increase of 2 basis points from the second quarter of 2017 and an increase of 45 basis points from the third quarter of 2016. We experienced significant improvement in traditional LHI yields with a 20 basis point increase for the third quarter of 2017 compared to the second quarter of 2017 and a 58 basis point increase compared to the third quarter of 2016. In contrast, total cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2017 was up only 9 basis points to 0.47 percent compared to 0.38 percent for the second quarter of 2017 and up 27 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2016. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2017 was also adversely affected by increases in mortgage and liquidity assets, which produced significant growth in net interest income.

Average LHI, excluding mortgage finance loans, for the third quarter of 2017 were $14.4 billion, an increase of $709.2 million, or 5 percent, from the second quarter of 2017 and an increase of $1.8 billion, or 15 percent, from the third quarter of 2016. Average total mortgage finance loans (including Mortgage Correspondent Aggregation (“MCA”)) for the third quarter of 2017 were $5.9 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion, or 26 percent, from the second quarter of 2017 and an increase of $767.6 million, or 15 percent, from the third quarter of 2016.

Average total deposits for the third quarter of 2017 increased $1.7 billion from the second quarter of 2017 and increased $1.2 billion from the third quarter of 2016. Average demand deposits for the third quarter of 2017 increased $900.9 million, or 11 percent, to $8.8 billion from $7.9 billion during the second quarter of 2017, and decreased $85.5 million, or 1 percent, from the third quarter of 2016.

We recorded a $20.0 million provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2017 compared to $13.0 million for the second quarter of 2017 and $22.0 million for the third quarter of 2016. The provision for the third quarter of 2017 was driven by the consistent application of our methodology, and includes a $4.5 million provision related to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The linked-quarter increase was primarily related to the hurricane provision as well as loan growth and the year-over-year decrease was primarily related to improvements in the composition of our pass-rated and classified loan portfolios, including energy loans. The combined allowance for credit losses at September 30, 2017 increased to 1.30 percent of LHI excluding mortgage finance loans compared to 1.28 percent at June 30, 2017 and decreased from 1.51 percent at September 30, 2016. In management’s opinion, the allowance is appropriate and is derived from consistent application of the methodology for establishing reserves for the loan portfolio.

We experienced a decrease in non-performing assets in the third quarter of 2017 compared to levels reported in the second quarter of 2017 and third quarter of 2016, reducing the ratio of total non-performing assets to total LHI plus other real estate owned (“OREO”) to 0.67 percent compared to 0.73 percent for the second quarter of 2017 and 1.07 percent for the third quarter of 2016. The linked-quarter and year-over-year decreases are primarily related to the decrease in energy non-accrual loans from $129.3 million at September 30, 2016 and $82.6 million at June 30, 2017 to $81.6 million at September 30, 2017. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2017 were $10.7 million compared to $12.4 million for the second quarter of 2017 and $7.4 million for the third quarter of 2016. For the third quarter of 2017, net charge-offs related to energy loans were $6.3 million compared to $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2017 and $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2016. For the third quarter of 2017, net charge-offs were 0.22 percent of average total LHI, compared to 0.28 percent for the second quarter of 2017 and 0.17 percent for the same period in 2016. At September 30, 2017, total OREO was $18.1 million compared to $18.7 million at June 30, 2017 and $19.0 million at September 30, 2016. We recorded a $101,000 OREO valuation allowance during the third quarter of 2017.

Non-interest income increased $2.3 million, or 14 percent, during the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016, and increased $234,000, or 1 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2017. The year-over-year increase primarily related to a $4.2 million increase in servicing income during the third quarter of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016 primarily attributable to an increase in mortgage servicing rights. Offsetting this increase was a $1.4 million decrease in brokered loan fees resulting from a decrease in mortgage finance volumes.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2017 increased $20.0 million, or 21 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2016, and increased $3.0 million, or 3 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2017. The year-over-year increase is primarily related to an $11.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense and a $3.0 million increase in marketing expense, both of which were due to general business growth, and a $3.3 million increase in servicing related expenses, resulting from an increase in mortgage servicing rights, which are being amortized. The linked quarter increase is primarily related to a $4.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $1.6 million increase in the FDIC assessment, a $1.2 million increase in servicing related expenses and a $1.1 million increase in marketing expense, offset by a $5.9 million decrease in communications and technology expense. The linked quarter decrease in communications and technology expense relates to the technology write-off recorded in the second quarter of 2017.

Stockholders’ equity increased by 25 percent from $1.7 billion at September 30, 2016 to $2.2 billion at September 30, 2017, primarily due to retention of net income and proceeds from the fourth quarter 2016 common stock offering. Texas Capital Bank is well capitalized under regulatory guidelines and at September 30, 2017, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 8.2 percent.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

This news release may be deemed to include forward-looking statements which are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results. These statements are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “intend” and similar expressions. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the credit quality of our loan portfolio, general economic conditions in the United States and in our markets, including the continued impact on our customers from declines and volatility in oil and gas prices, the impact on our loan and deposit portfolios as a result of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, rates of default or loan losses, volatility in the mortgage industry, the success or failure of our business strategies, future financial performance, future growth and earnings, the appropriateness of our allowance for loan losses and provision for credit losses, the impact of increased regulatory requirements and legislative changes on our business, increased competition, interest rate risk, the success or failure of new lines of business and new product or service offerings and the impact of new technologies. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information contained in this release speaks only as of its date. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim such obligation, to update, alter or revise our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Interest income $ 237,643 $ 208,191 $ 183,946 $ 188,671 $ 182,492 Interest expense 33,282 25,232 20,587 17,448 15,753 Net interest income 204,361 182,959 163,359 171,223 166,739 Provision for credit losses 20,000 13,000 9,000 9,000 22,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 184,361 169,959 154,359 162,223 144,739 Non-interest income 19,003 18,769 17,110 18,835 16,716 Non-interest expense 114,830 111,814 106,094 106,523 94,799 Income before income taxes 88,534 76,914 65,375 74,535 66,656 Income tax expense 29,850 25,819 22,833 26,149 23,931 Net income 58,684 51,095 42,542 48,386 42,725 Preferred stock dividends 2,438 2,437 2,438 2,437 2,438 Net income available to common stockholders $ 56,246 $ 48,658 $ 40,104 $ 45,949 $ 40,287 Diluted EPS $ 1.12 $ 0.97 $ 0.80 $ 0.96 $ 0.87 Diluted shares 50,250,866 50,229,670 50,234,230 47,759,548 46,509,683 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 24,400,998 $ 23,119,713 $ 20,864,874 $ 21,697,134 $ 22,216,388 LHI 14,828,406 14,280,353 13,298,918 13,001,011 12,662,394 LHI, mortgage finance 5,642,285 5,183,600 3,371,598 4,497,338 4,961,159 Loans held for sale (MCA) 955,983 843,164 884,647 968,929 648,684 Liquidity assets 2,357,537 2,142,658 2,804,921 2,725,645 3,471,074 Securities 24,224 119,043 42,203 24,874 26,356 Demand deposits 8,263,202 8,174,830 7,094,696 7,994,201 8,789,740 Total deposits 19,081,257 17,292,223 16,605,380 17,016,831 18,145,123 Other borrowings 2,583,496 3,162,224 1,641,834 2,109,575 1,751,420 Subordinated notes 281,315 281,225 281,134 281,044 280,954 Long-term debt 113,406 113,406 113,406 113,406 113,406 Stockholders’ equity 2,158,363 2,100,553 2,050,442 2,009,557 1,725,782 End of period shares outstanding 49,621,825 49,595,252 49,560,100 49,503,662 46,009,495 Book value $ 40.47 $ 39.33 $ 38.35 $ 37.56 $ 34.25 Tangible book value(1) $ 40.09 $ 38.94 $ 37.95 $ 37.17 $ 33.82 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS Net interest margin 3.59 % 3.57 % 3.29 % 3.11 % 3.14 % Return on average assets 0.99 % 0.96 % 0.83 % 0.85 % 0.78 % Return on average common equity 11.20 % 10.08 % 8.60 % 10.82 % 10.20 % Non-interest income to earning assets 0.33 % 0.36 % 0.34 % 0.34 % 0.32 % Efficiency ratio(2) 51.4 % 55.4 % 58.8 % 56.0 % 51.7 % Non-interest expense to earning assets 2.00 % 2.17 % 2.12 % 1.93 % 1.79 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(3) 8.2 % 8.4 % 9.0 % 8.5 % 7.0 % Common Equity Tier 1 8.4 % 8.6 % 9.6 % 9.0 % 7.6 % Tier 1 capital 9.4 % 9.8 % 10.9 % 10.2 % 8.8 % Total capital 11.4 % 11.8 % 13.3 % 12.5 % 11.1 % Leverage 9.6 % 10.3 % 10.3 % 9.3 % 8.4 %

(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.

(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock and accumulated other comprehensive income less goodwill and intangibles divided by total assets less accumulated other comprehensive income and goodwill and intangibles.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2017 September 30,

2016 %

Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 143,616 $ 117,345 22 % Interest-bearing deposits 2,332,537 3,441,074 (32 )% Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 25,000 30,000 (17 )% Securities, available-for-sale 24,224 26,356 (8 )% Loans held for sale, at fair value 955,983 648,684 47 % LHI, mortgage finance 5,642,285 4,961,159 14 % LHI (net of unearned income) 14,828,406 12,662,394 17 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 182,929 180,436 1 % LHI, net 20,287,762 17,443,117 16 % Mortgage servicing rights, net 77,630 15,462 402 % Premises and equipment, net 23,882 20,604 16 % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 511,207 454,116 13 % Goodwill and intangibles, net 19,157 19,630 (2 )% Total assets $ 24,400,998 $ 22,216,388 10 % Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 8,263,202 $ 8,789,740 (6 )% Interest bearing 10,818,055 9,355,383 16 % Total deposits 19,081,257 18,145,123 5 % Accrued interest payable 4,562 3,124 46 % Other liabilities 178,599 196,579 (9 )% Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 83,496 81,420 3 % Other borrowings 2,500,000 1,670,000 50 % Subordinated notes, net 281,315 280,954 — Trust preferred subordinated debentures 113,406 113,406 — Total liabilities 22,242,635 20,490,606 9 % Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized shares – 10,000,000 Issued shares – 6,000,000 shares issued at September 30, 2017 and 2016 150,000 150,000 — Common stock, $.01 par value: Authorized shares – 100,000,000 Issued shares – 49,622,242 and 46,009,912 at September 30, 2017 and 2016, respectively 496 460 8 % Additional paid-in capital 959,251 717,452 34 % Retained earnings 1,048,195 857,238 22 % Treasury stock (shares at cost: 417 at September 30, 2017 and 2016) (8 ) (8 ) — Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 429 640 (33 )% Total stockholders’ equity 2,158,363 1,725,782 25 % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 24,400,998 $ 22,216,388 10 %

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 229,116 $ 177,724 $ 607,386 $ 501,673 Securities 341 232 853 739 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 642 455 1,606 1,209 Deposits in other banks 7,544 4,081 19,935 11,116 Total interest income 237,643 182,492 629,780 514,737 Interest expense Deposits 22,435 8,950 52,261 26,743 Federal funds purchased 891 126 1,869 362 Other borrowings 4,835 1,733 9,757 4,265 Subordinated notes 4,191 4,191 12,573 12,573 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 930 753 2,641 2,203 Total interest expense 33,282 15,753 79,101 46,146 Net interest income 204,361 166,739 550,679 468,591 Provision for credit losses 20,000 22,000 42,000 68,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 184,361 144,739 508,679 400,591 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 3,211 2,880 9,323 7,401 Wealth management and trust fee income 1,627 1,113 4,386 3,024 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) income 615 520 1,562 1,592 Brokered loan fees 6,152 7,581 17,639 18,090 Servicing income 4,486 310 10,387 305 Swap fees 647 918 3,404 2,330 Other 2,265 3,394 8,181 9,203 Total non-interest income 19,003 16,716 54,882 41,945 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 67,882 56,722 194,039 162,904 Net occupancy expense 6,436 5,634 19,062 17,284 Marketing 7,242 4,292 18,349 12,686 Legal and professional 6,395 5,333 20,975 16,883 Communications and technology 6,002 6,620 24,414 19,228 FDIC insurance assessment 6,203 6,355 16,800 17,867 Servicing related expenses 3,897 620 8,329 1,305 Other 10,773 9,223 30,770 27,717 Total non-interest expense 114,830 94,799 332,738 275,874 Income before income taxes 88,534 66,656 230,823 166,662 Income tax expense 29,850 23,931 78,502 59,929 Net income 58,684 42,725 152,321 106,733 Preferred stock dividends 2,438 2,438 7,313 7,313 Net income available to common stockholders $ 56,246 $ 40,287 $ 145,008 $ 99,420 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.13 $ 0.88 $ 2.93 $ 2.16 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.12 $ 0.87 $ 2.89 $ 2.14

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. SUMMARY OF LOAN LOSS EXPERIENCE (Dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 Allowance for loan losses: Beginning balance $ 174,225 $ 172,013 $ 168,126 $ 180,436 $ 167,397 Loans charged-off: Commercial 10,603 12,310 9,233 22,326 9,945 Real estate 250 40 — — — Construction 59 — — — — Consumer — 180 — 7 40 Total charge-offs 10,912 12,530 9,233 22,333 9,985 Recoveries: Commercial 132 61 3,381 1,535 2,495 Real estate 21 3 50 27 15 Construction 3 — 101 — — Consumer 15 36 5 5 5 Leases 1 — 8 6 26 Total recoveries 172 100 3,545 1,573 2,541 Net charge-offs 10,740 12,430 5,688 20,760 7,444 Provision for loan losses 19,444 14,642 9,575 8,450 20,483 Ending balance $ 182,929 $ 174,225 $ 172,013 $ 168,126 $ 180,436 Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses: Beginning balance $ 9,205 $ 10,847 $ 11,422 $ 10,872 $ 9,355 Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses 556 (1,642 ) (575 ) 550 1,517 Ending balance $ 9,761 $ 9,205 $ 10,847 $ 11,422 $ 10,872 Total allowance for credit losses $ 192,690 $ 183,430 $ 182,860 $ 179,548 $ 191,308 Total provision for credit losses $ 20,000 $ 13,000 $ 9,000 $ 9,000 $ 22,000 Allowance for loan losses to LHI 0.89 % 0.90 % 1.03 % 0.96 % 1.02 % Allowance for loan losses to LHI excluding mortgage finance loans(2) 1.23 % 1.22 % 1.29 % 1.29 % 1.42 % Allowance for loan losses to average LHI 0.95 % 0.99 % 1.09 % 0.98 % 1.05 % Allowance for loan losses to average LHI excluding mortgage finance loans(2) 1.27 % 1.27 % 1.33 % 1.32 % 1.43 % Net charge-offs to average LHI(1) 0.22 % 0.28 % 0.15 % 0.48 % 0.17 % Net charge-offs to average LHI excluding mortgage finance loans(1)(2) 0.30 % 0.36 % 0.18 % 0.65 % 0.24 % Net charge-offs to average LHI for last twelve months(1) 0.29 % 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.18 % Net charge-offs to average LHI excluding mortgage finance loans for last twelve months(1)(2) 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.24 % Total provision for credit losses to average LHI(1) 0.41 % 0.30 % 0.23 % 0.21 % 0.51 % Total provision for credit losses to average LHI excluding mortgage finance loans(1)(2) 0.55 % 0.38 % 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.70 % Combined allowance for credit losses to LHI 0.94 % 0.94 % 1.10 % 1.03 % 1.09 % Combined allowance for credit losses to LHI excluding mortgage finance loans(2) 1.30 % 1.28 % 1.37 % 1.38 % 1.51 % Non-performing assets (NPAs): Non-accrual loans $ 118,205 $ 123,730 $ 146,549 $ 167,791 $ 169,113 Other real estate owned (OREO) 18,131 18,689 18,833 18,961 19,009 Total $ 136,336 $ 142,419 $ 165,382 $ 186,752 $ 188,122

3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 Non-accrual loans to LHI 0.58 % 0.64 % 0.88 % 0.96 % 0.96 % Non-accrual loans to LHI excluding mortgage finance loans(2) 0.80 % 0.87 % 1.10 % 1.29 % 1.34 % Total NPAs to LHI plus OREO 0.67 % 0.73 % 0.99 % 1.07 % 1.07 % Total NPAs to LHI excluding mortgage finance loans plus OREO(2) 0.92 % 1.00 % 1.24 % 1.43 % 1.48 % Total NPAs to earning assets 0.58 % 0.64 % 0.82 % 0.89 % 0.87 % Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans 1.5x 1.4x 1.2x 1.0x 1.1x Restructured loans $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Loans past due 90 days and still accruing(3) $ 8,892 $ 11,077 $ 8,799 $ 10,729 $ 9,706 Loans past due 90 days to LHI 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Loans past due 90 days to LHI excluding mortgage finance loans(2) 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.08 %

(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.

(2) The indicated ratios are presented with and excluding the mortgage finance loans because the risk profile of our mortgage finance loans is different than our other loans held for investment. No provision for credit losses is allocated to these loans based on the internal risk grade assigned.

(3) At September 30, 2017, loans past due 90 days and still accruing includes premium finance loans of $8.4 million. These loans are primarily secured by obligations of insurance carriers to refund premiums on cancelled insurance policies. The refund of premiums from the insurance carriers can take 180 days or longer from the cancellation date.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 229,116 $ 201,646 $ 176,624 $ 182,909 $ 177,724 Securities 341 287 225 228 232 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 642 434 530 338 455 Deposits in other banks 7,544 5,824 6,567 5,196 4,081 Total interest income 237,643 208,191 183,946 188,671 182,492 Interest expense Deposits 22,435 16,533 13,293 10,432 8,950 Federal funds purchased 891 726 252 156 126 Other borrowings 4,835 2,901 2,021 1,863 1,733 Subordinated notes 4,191 4,191 4,191 4,191 4,191 Trust preferred subordinated debentures 930 881 830 806 753 Total interest expense 33,282 25,232 20,587 17,448 15,753 Net interest income 204,361 182,959 163,359 171,223 166,739 Provision for credit losses 20,000 13,000 9,000 9,000 22,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 184,361 169,959 154,359 162,223 144,739 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 3,211 3,067 3,045 2,940 2,880 Wealth management and trust fee income 1,627 1,402 1,357 1,244 1,113 Bank owned life insurance (BOLI) income 615 481 466 481 520 Brokered loan fees 6,152 5,809 5,678 7,249 7,581 Servicing income 4,486 3,700 2,201 1,410 310 Swap fees 647 954 1,803 536 918 Other 2,265 3,356 2,560 4,975 3,394 Total non-interest income 19,003 18,769 17,110 18,835 16,716 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 67,882 63,154 63,003 66,081 56,722 Net occupancy expense 6,436 6,515 6,111 5,937 5,634 Marketing 7,242 6,157 4,950 4,617 4,292 Legal and professional 6,395 7,127 7,453 6,443 5,333 Communications and technology 6,002 11,906 6,506 6,334 6,620 FDIC insurance assessment 6,203 4,603 5,994 6,573 6,355 Servicing related expenses 3,897 2,682 1,750 398 620 Other 10,773 9,670 10,327 10,140 9,223 Total non-interest expense 114,830 111,814 106,094 106,523 94,799 Income before income taxes 88,534 76,914 65,375 74,535 66,656 Income tax expense 29,850 25,819 22,833 26,149 23,931 Net income 58,684 51,095 42,542 48,386 42,725 Preferred stock dividends 2,438 2,437 2,438 2,437 2,438 Net income available to common shareholders $ 56,246 $ 48,658 $ 40,104 $ 45,949 $ 40,287

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. QUARTERLY FINANCIAL SUMMARY – UNAUDITED Consolidated Daily Average Balances, Average Yields and Rates (Dollars in thousands) 3rd Quarter 2017 2nd Quarter 2017 1st Quarter 2017 4th Quarter 2016 3rd Quarter 2016 Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Revenue/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Securities – Taxable $ 86,087 $ 340 1.57 % $ 65,049 $ 287 1.77 % $ 31,905 $ 224 2.84 % $ 25,008 $ 221 3.53 % $ 26,051 $ 228 3.47 % Securities – Non-taxable(2) — — — % — — — % 224 3 4.85 % 531 9 6.37 % 564 8 5.82 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 205,938 642 1.24 % 174,264 434 1.00 % 276,910 530 0.78 % 254,008 338 0.53 % 369,215 455 0.49 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 2,383,060 7,544 1.26 % 2,250,330 5,824 1.04 % 3,312,256 6,567 0.80 % 3,812,076 5,197 0.54 % 3,192,141 4,080 0.51 % Loans held for sale, at fair value 1,009,703 9,882 3.88 % 845,623 8,235 3.91 % 1,064,322 9,535 3.63 % 944,484 7,903 3.33 % 430,869 3,662 3.38 % LHI, mortgage finance loans 4,847,530 42,294 3.46 % 3,805,831 33,399 3.52 % 2,757,566 23,105 3.40 % 4,371,475 35,081 3.19 % 4,658,804 36,655 3.13 % LHI(1)(2) 14,427,980 178,839 4.92 % 13,718,739 161,369 4.72 % 12,980,544 145,018 4.53 % 12,701,868 140,130 4.39 % 12,591,561 137,407 4.34 % Less allowance for loan

losses 172,774 — — 170,957 — — 169,318 — — 180,727 — — 168,086 — — LHI, net of allowance 19,102,736 221,133 4.59 % 17,353,613 194,768 4.50 % 15,568,792 168,123 4.38 % 16,892,616 175,211 4.13 % 17,082,279 174,062 4.05 % Total earning assets 22,787,524 239,541 4.17 % 20,688,879 209,548 4.06 % 20,254,409 184,982 3.70 % 21,928,723 188,879 3.43 % 21,101,119 182,495 3.44 % Cash and other assets 713,778 632,097 606,762 595,671 588,440 Total assets $ 23,501,302 $ 21,320,976 $ 20,861,171 $ 22,524,394 $ 21,689,559 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Transaction deposits $ 2,145,324 $ 4,359 0.81 % $ 2,008,872 $ 2,893 0.58 % $ 2,008,401 $ 2,193 0.44 % $ 2,281,240 $ 2,129 0.37 % $ 2,301,362 $ 1,960 0.34 % Savings deposits 7,618,843 17,152 0.89 % 6,952,317 12,940 0.75 % 6,989,748 10,483 0.61 % 6,711,083 7,592 0.45 % 6,177,681 6,228 0.40 % Time deposits 496,076 924 0.74 % 455,542 700 0.62 % 427,770 617 0.59 % 474,548 711 0.60 % 501,701 763 0.61 % Total interest bearing deposits 10,260,243 22,435 0.87 % 9,416,731 16,533 0.70 % 9,425,919 13,293 0.57 % 9,466,871 10,432 0.44 % 8,980,744 8,951 0.40 % Other borrowings 1,821,837 5,726 1.25 % 1,456,737 3,627 1.00 % 1,333,685 2,273 0.69 % 1,553,010 2,017 0.52 % 1,607,613 1,860 0.46 % Subordinated notes 281,256 4,191 5.91 % 281,167 4,191 5.98 % 281,076 4,191 6.05 % 280,985 4,191 5.93 % 280,895 4,191 5.94 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures 113,406 930 3.25 % 113,406 881 3.12 % 113,406 830 2.97 % 113,406 806 2.83 % 113,406 752 2.64 % Total interest bearing liabilities 12,476,742 33,282 1.06 % 11,268,041 25,232 0.90 % 11,154,086 20,587 0.75 % 11,414,272 17,446 0.61 % 10,982,658 15,754 0.57 % Demand deposits 8,764,263 7,863,402 7,547,338 9,129,668 8,849,725 Other liabilities 116,998 102,653 117,877 141,153 135,141 Stockholders’ equity 2,143,299 2,086,880 2,041,870 1,839,301 1,722,035 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 23,501,302 $ 21,320,976 $ 20,861,171 $ 22,524,394 $ 21,689,559 Net interest income(2) $ 206,259 $ 184,316 $ 164,395 $ 171,433 $ 166,741 Net interest margin 3.59 % 3.57 % 3.29 % 3.11 % 3.14 %

(1) The loan averages include non-accrual loans and are stated net of unearned income.

(2) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.

CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT Heather Worley, 214.932.6646 [email protected]