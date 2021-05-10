Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Texas Capital Bank Announces Rebranding, Affirms Commitment to Clients

Texas Capital Bank Announces Rebranding, Affirms Commitment to Clients

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

DALLAS, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Texas Capital Bank, N.A., and its parent company Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), collectively referred to herein as “Texas Capital Bank,” today announced the completion of a rebranding initiative, which includes an updated logo and website.

Texas Capital Bank’s rebranding reflects the Company’s deep commitment to its client relationships and vision for the future under its new President and CEO, Rob C. Holmes. The Company is focused on enhancing its strategic objectives to broaden and deepen its client relationships while increasing capital flexibility to better align resources and investments that result in core, high-growth opportunities and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

“Over the last few months, Texas Capital Bank has embraced a rapid transformation with deliberate steps to support our objectives and deliver an enhanced offering of services and solutions,” said Mr. Holmes. “This modernized rebrand reflects our continued commitment to our clients, and aligns with our focus of building a more unified organization to expand our capabilities and digital competencies so that we can broaden the ways in which we serve our clients, colleagues, and the communities where we operate.”

“Launching our rebrand is an exciting moment for Texas Capital Bank, as it furthers our commitment to a culture that puts clients at the center of everything we do,” said Matt Quale, Head of Consumer Banking, Sales Enablement, and Marketing for Texas Capital Bank. “Now is the ideal time for us to evolve into a more modern and energetic brand that’s grounded in the value we deliver to all of our stakeholders.”

The updated logo is designed to be simplified but bold with contrasting colors, giving the logo many are familiar with a more current and relevant look. The design also aims to provide clients with a feel that reflects stability and approachability.

The re-designed website can be accessed at www.texascapitalbank.com. It has a more intuitive user experience and additional content that supports clients and captures Texas Capital Bank’s deep expertise and long-standing commitment to exceptional client service.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Member FDIC.

CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT
Jamie Britton, 214.932.6721
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT
Shannon Wherry, 469.399.8527
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.