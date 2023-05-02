John Clendening John Clendening

DALLAS, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, today announced that John Clendening has joined the firm as Executive Director and Head of Marketing and Communications, effective immediately.

Mr. Clendening brings nearly 30 years of global leadership experience in corporate marketing and communications, with a focus on increasing enterprise value by driving business growth, engaging employees and developing high-functioning teams. As Head of Marketing and Communications, he is responsible for the internal and external marketing and communications strategy and execution for Texas Capital Bank across all channels, including brand management, messaging, content development, digital marketing, media relations and social media. Mr. Clendening reports to John Cummings, Texas Capital Bank’s Chief Administrative Officer.

“We are pleased to welcome John to the Texas Capital Bank team as he assumes this critical role for the firm,” said Mr. Cummings. “His extensive experience in accelerating market leadership, building brands to drive business growth and developing corporate positioning and key product and services messaging will prove invaluable as we continue our journey to become the premier full-service financial services institution headquartered in Texas.”

Mr. Clendening joins Texas Capital Bank from Unisys, where he led all corporate, financial, product, executive, internal and crisis communications. He has also held various corporate marketing and communications leadership positions at Siemens, EDS, Honeywell and Avery Dennison.

“I am excited to help build the Texas Capital Bank brand, particularly at this critical time for the economy and the banking sector,” Mr. Clendening said. “The strategic transformation that Rob Holmes has led since his arrival in 2021 has been significant, and it is important that clients, prospects, investors and the general market understand the Texas Capital Bank story. My focus will be on telling this story and conveying the resulting financial strength of the firm, with the goals of increasing brand awareness and driving business growth.”

Mr. Clendening joined Texas Capital Bank in March 2023 as Executive Director and Head of Marketing and Communications. Previously, he served as Vice President of Communications at Unisys, a global information technology (IT) solutions company that serves businesses and governments. He has nearly three decades of corporate experience, serving in increasingly senior roles with five current or former Global 50 (Siemens) or Fortune 500 (Unisys, EDS, Honeywell and Avery Dennison) companies. Prior to joining Unisys in 2016, Clendening led global corporate marketing and communications for the software business of Siemens, a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility and healthcare. He worked at PR firms culminating with Hill & Knowlton before moving to the corporate side, and he started his career as an award-winning journalist.

Mr. Clendening earned a Bachelor of Arts in print journalism and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern California. He serves on the National Advisory Board for the Elon University School of Communications and is a member of the Arthur W. Page Society.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.

TCBI Securities, Inc., doing business as Texas Capital Securities, is a member of FINRA and SIPC and has registered with the SEC and other state securities regulators as a broker dealer. TCBI Securities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Texas Capital Bank. Securities and other investment products offered by TCBI Securities, Inc. are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not bank guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com.

