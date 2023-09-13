Texas Capital appoints Marc Graham to lead expanded energy team

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital and Texas Capital Securities, announced key leadership appointments and enhanced capabilities as part of its Corporate & Investment Bank offerings for the energy sector.

Texas Capital has brought on energy finance veteran Marc Graham as head of Energy as well as a team of seasoned energy investment banking veterans, all of whom are equipped with deep industry and technical knowledge and experience in providing innovative solutions to support clients across the energy sector. As head of Energy, Graham is responsible for the growth of the energy vertical and delivering market-leading talent and full-service solutions to Texas Capital clients on a global basis. Graham brings more than 20 years of experience to the role and is based in Houston.

In addition to Graham’s appointment, Texas Capital announced that managing directors Michael Bodino, Christian Gibson and Randall Byrne have joined the Energy investment banking team, together with an experienced team of financial and technical professionals, to drive business growth and client acquisition in the energy vertical. Bodino, Gibson and Byrne have more than 75 years of combined investment banking experience covering approximately 500 successful transactions across a broad range of capital markets and advisory services transactions, including acquisitions and divestitures. The Energy investment banking team will collaborate extensively with Texas Capital’s existing Energy corporate banking and mergers and acquisitions and leveraged finance businesses. In all, Texas Capital now serves the energy sector with more than 25 dedicated professionals, including eight with technical backgrounds.

“Our dedication to the energy sector reflects our strategic commitment to serving the leading clients in Texas and the industries that are important to the Texas economy. We are excited to have Marc, Michael, Chris, Randy and team on board,” said Daniel Hoverman, head of Corporate & Investment Banking at Texas Capital. “With our expanded coverage team, together with additional industry experts we expect to join in the fourth quarter, Texas Capital’s energy corporate and investment banking services now offer a full range of banking capabilities. Unlike our global full-service competitors, we make credit, underwriting and advisory decisions here in Texas. This ensures that our clients will never outgrow our services or our dedication to being their first call among financial services firms.”

Under the leadership of President & CEO Rob C. Holmes, Texas Capital set out to rebuild and expand the breadth and quality of its product platform in September 2021 and has since launched the Investment Bank and built top-tier teams in mergers and acquisitions, leveraged finance, high-yield debt, equity finance, capital markets, securitization, mortgage sales and trading, corporate sales and trading and interest rate and foreign exchange hedging, all backed by significant expertise in industry verticals.

Graham said, “Energy sector participants are seeking a financial services partner with a long-term commitment to the industry as well as the experience necessary to help them achieve their strategic objectives. The expansion of Texas Capital’s energy platform is representative of the firm’s desire to be the premier, Texas-based full-service provider of financial solutions. We have built a team with deep industry knowledge, experience and relationships to deliver innovative financing and strategic solutions to an industry that requires a specialized approach.”

