Texas church shooter wore wig and fake beard, says security head who shot him

A gunman wearing a wig and fake beard raised immediate suspicion when he walked into a church service in Texas before opening fire with a shotgun and killing two people, a volunteer security member who shot the assailant said on Monday.
