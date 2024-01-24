This announcement comes on the heels of a $3M Digital Scratch winner in Colorado in December

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lotto.com , the nation’s first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, is celebrating another monumental customer win with their first-to-market and innovative Digital Scratch ticket offering. The $1 Million top prize was won from the fan-favorite $1,000,000 Gold Rush scratch game in Texas on Monday, January 15th.

The winning customer, Deborah C., who is currently facing financial challenges and residing in a remote country area, initially came across Lotto.com via a Facebook advertisement. Her interest was immediately sparked by the convenient online experience. Deborah first began playing draw games and ultimately ordered her winning scratch ticket. “I forgot I had even ordered it,” said Deborah, “I got an email saying my ticket was ready to scratch, and I couldn’t believe I had won!” In speaking with the Lotto.com team, Deborah shared that she has been speaking with her sister about dream cars, dream vacations and they may even go on a vacation to celebrate the winnings.

“We’re thrilled to kick off 2024 with another big Texas win on Lotto.com, especially with our Digital Scratch tickets, the first in the industry!” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “We’ve currently delivered over $43 Million in prizes to our customers and look forward to many more big wins in the future.”

As two more Gold Rush $1 Million top prizes remain unclaimed, Lotto.com invites Texas customers to order on the platform to experience the thrill of playing a physical scratch ticket in a digital setting. The Digital Scratch ticket offering allows customers to order and play official state lottery scratch tickets “winever”™, on their computer, laptop, or preferred mobile device. When a customer orders a scratch ticket via the Lotto.com online platform, they can use their mouse or touchscreen, depending on their device, to “scratch” the screen and reveal their scanned ticket and potential prize.

To validate the assurance to customers that their online experience is safe and secure, Lotto.com engaged Bulletproof Solutions Inc. ™, a GLI company, to complete a comprehensive, rigorous test of the functionality, features, and core compliance requirements of the platform. As with all tickets ordered on the Lotto.com platform, digital scratch tickets help contribute incremental funds to meaningful state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans’ health, and other important services.

Lotto.com, which is currently available to customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Texas, offers digital access to order official state lottery tickets. Through its secure and convenient solution, Lotto.com provides an easy way to engage in the lottery. Customers on Lotto.com can order official state lottery tickets for popular lottery games including Powerball® and Mega Millions® and digital scratch tickets on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps the lottery contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans’ health and other important services. Lotto.com has over 1.5 Million customers, has contributed over $70 Million to state-funded lottery initiatives, and has created 6 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Digital Scratch ticket win in history – $3 Million. Lotto.com is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

