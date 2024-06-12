A federal judge on Tuesday struck down federal protections for LGBTQ students, saying the Biden administration attempted to rewrite the federal law.

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor in Fort Worth, Texas, said officials tried to re-write federal law barring sex discrimination in schools, applying it to LGBTQ students, Reuters reported. The ruling came amid a lawsuit filed by Texas’ Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton.

DOJ CHARGES TEXAS DOCTOR AFTER HE BLEW

[Read Full story at source]