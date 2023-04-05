TFC’s team of highly skilled physicians and staff are dedicated to providing personalized care and advanced fertility treatments to help patients achieve their dream of parenthood.

Drs. Madeline Kaye and Amy Schutt Drs. Schutt and Kaye are excited to bring TFC’s personalized, compassionate approach to fertility care to the Cedar Park community.

Austin, TX, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Texas Fertility Center (TFC) is proud to announce the opening of a new clinic in Cedar Park, Texas, on April 10, 2023. The office, located at 13625 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd, Bldg. 7, Suite 200, Cedar Park, TX 78613, will be directed by Dr. Amy Schutt, a double board certified reproductive endocrinologist with extensive experience in infertility treatment.

TFC is a renowned fertility center offering a wide range of fertility services to couples struggling to conceive. With more than 30 years of experience, TFC has helped thousands of couples in Texas and beyond achieve their dreams of parenthood. The new clinic in Cedar Park will offer TFC’s full range of fertility services, including fertility evaluations; infertility treatments, including IVF and egg freezing; and fertility preservation.

Dr. Schutt will be joined by Dr. Madeline Kaye. Drs. Schutt and Kaye are excited to bring TFC’s personalized, compassionate approach to fertility care to the Cedar Park community. Both doctors are passionate about helping their patients achieve successful pregnancies and will work closely with each patient to develop personalized treatment plans.

“We are thrilled to expand our services to the Cedar Park area and provide our patients with even more convenient access to fertility care,” said Kaylen Silverberg, MD, the Medical Director and Managing Partner of Texas Fertility Center. “Our new clinic is equipped with the latest technology and staffed by an incredible team of compassionate and skilled fertility specialists who are committed to helping couples achieve their dreams of parenthood.”

Amy Schutt, MD, who will lead the new clinic, said: “We are excited to bring the expertise of Texas Fertility Center to Cedar Park and surrounding communities. Our team is dedicated to providing the highest level of personalized care and helping patients navigate the complex fertility treatment journey.”

The new Cedar Park clinic is conveniently located just off Ronald W. Reagan Blvd, with ample parking and easy access to major highways. This is the seventh location for TFC, expanding its reach from Cedar Park through Austin and San Antonio and into Corpus Christi. Patients can expect the same exceptional care and personalized attention that TFC is known for, in a state-of-the-art facility designed with their comfort and privacy in mind.

To learn more about Texas Fertility Center and the new Cedar Park fertility clinic, visit www.cedarparkfertility.com or call (512) 451-0149 to schedule a consultation.

Texas Fertility Center (TFC), one of the nation’s leading full-service infertility practices, provides advanced infertility and reproductive endocrinology services to patients throughout Texas, the southwestern United States and the Americas. Since 1980, TFC has been recognized nationally for outstanding pregnancy rates, leading-edge laboratory procedures and innovative research programs. Texas Fertility Center is an Ovation® Fertility affiliate practice. For more information, please visit www.txfertility.com.

Attachment

Drs. Madeline Kaye and Amy Schutt

CONTACT: Amy Hall Texas Fertility Center 214-893-8214 amy@txfertility.com