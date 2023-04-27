Since TFC’s founding in 1980, the fertility care practice has helped to bring more than 25,000 babies into the world through advanced fertility treatments.

Austin, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This Mother’s Day, Texas Fertility Center (TFC) celebrates an important milestone reached in January: Since its founding in 1980 by Thomas Vaughn, MD, the fertility care practice has helped to bring 25,000 babies into the world.

Performing about 1,900 IVF egg retrievals each year, TFC is one of the largest and most successful fertility centers in the United States. Offering state-of-the-art fertility diagnostics and treatment to couples struggling to conceive, TFC is home to 10 renowned board certified fertility specialists, with another joining the group in August 2023.

Since 1980, TFC has grown from a single 1,500-square-foot office to seven offices spanning more than 250 miles of Texas highway, from Cedar Park through Round Rock, Austin, New Braunfels, San Antonio and Corpus Christi. TFC provides the complete range of fertility services, including fertility evaluations and infertility treatments such as intrauterine insemination (IUI) and IVF. People who need help growing their families can also access other advanced fertility care services at TFC, such as fertility preservation through sperm and egg freezing, advanced reproductive surgery, and chromosomal and genetic testing of embryos created through IVF.

“When Dr. Vaughn first started doing IVF back in the 80s, pregnancy rates were less than 10 percent per transfer,” said Kaylen Silverberg, MD, the medical director and managing partner of Texas Fertility Center. “Today, we’re achieving pregnancy rates of 60 percent or better with each embryo that we transfer. As our practice has grown, we have been able to assist more and more couples from Central Texas and around the world to achieve their dream of parenthood. It’s an honor to bring the best advanced reproductive technologies available to Central Texas, and to be able to help so many deserving families bring home the babies they longed for.”

Texas Fertility Center is affiliated with Ovation® Fertility, a leading provider of IVF laboratory services, genetic testing, egg and embryo storage, donor eggs, and gestational surrogacy. Ovation was founded in part by TFC physicians, and today is part of US Fertility, the largest fertility care business in the United States.

About Texas Fertility Center

Texas Fertility Center (TFC), one of the nation’s leading full-service infertility practices, provides advanced infertility and reproductive endocrinology services to patients throughout Texas, the southwestern United States and the Americas. Since 1980, TFC has been recognized nationally for outstanding pregnancy rates, leading-edge laboratory procedures and innovative research programs. Texas Fertility Center is an Ovation® Fertility affiliate practice. For more information, please visit www.txfertility.com.

