The Republican Party of Texas (RPT) is days away from publishing their official policy platform proposing sweeping reforms within the state, after a weekend of deliberation and a new state chairman election.

Fox News Digital spoke with several prominent Republicans across the state to get their thoughts on the new platform and new chairman.

Abraham George, a former GOP chair from Collin County, received endorsements from former Chair Matt Rinaldi, Attorney General Ken Paxton a

[Read Full story at source]