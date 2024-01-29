Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a stark message to sanctuary cities on Monday, vowing his state’s transportation of migrants to their areas would continue until the federal government takes action on the worsening border crisis.
“Texas has transported over 102,000 migrants to sanctuary cities. Overwhelmed Texas border towns should not bear the brunt of Biden’s open border policies. Our transportation mission will continue until Biden secures the border,” Abbott
