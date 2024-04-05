Texas will continue to bus illegal immigrants pouring across its border to sanctuary cities “until we get a new president,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told a Manhattan crowd on Thursday – just hours after New York City Mayor Eric Adams criticized the Republican’s handling of the crisis and offered him a free stay at one of the Big Apple’s migrant shelters.
Abbott’s comments came during his keynote address at the New York Republican Party’s annual gala, at whic
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Texas Gov. Abbott travels to sanctuary city to say he won’t stop bussing in illegal immigrants - April 5, 2024
- Biden to visit Baltimore bridge collapse site, urge Congress to approve recovery funds - April 5, 2024
- Caught on camera: Crowd of illegal immigrants cut razor wire, rush across border into Texas - April 5, 2024