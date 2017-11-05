Texas gunman kills at least 26 worshipers at small-town church

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (Reuters) – A gunman massacred at least 26 worshipers and wounded 20 others at a church in southeast Texas on Sunday, carrying out the latest in a series of mass shootings that have plagued the United States, authorities said.
