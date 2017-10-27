Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

ADVISORY, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —



What:

Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association, a trade association representing the interests of over 3,000 independent oil and natural gas producers and royalty owners throughout Texas, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Allen Gilmer, Chairman, and Ed Longanecker, President, will ring the Closing Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Monday, October 30, 2017 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association Contact:

Ed Longanecker

512-477-4452

[email protected]

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

[email protected]

Feed Information:

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West

18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235

DR 18.295411

MOD 4:2:0

DVBS QPSK

Social Media:

For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates and video of bell ceremonies, please visit our Facebook page:

http://www.facebook.com/NASDAQ.

For photos from ceremonies and events, please visit our Instagram page:

http://instagram.com/nasdaq

For livestream of ceremonies and events, please visit our YouTube page:

http://www.youtube.com/nasdaq/live

For news tweets, please visit our Twitter page:

http://twitter.com/nasdaq

For exciting viral content and ceremony photos, please visit our Tumblr page:

http://nasdaq.tumblr.com/

Webcast:

A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at:

https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live or http://www.nasdaq.com/about/marketsitetowervideo.asx

Photos:

To obtain a hi-resolution photograph of the Market Close, please go to http://business.nasdaq.com/discover/market-bell-ceremonies and click on the market close of your choice.

About Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association

The Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) is a trade association representing the interests of over 3,000 independent oil and natural gas producers and royalty owners throughout Texas. As one of the nation’s largest statewide associations representing both independent producers and royalty owners, members include small businesses, the largest, publicly-traded independent producers, and mineral owners, estates, and trusts. Members of TIPRO are responsible for producing more than 85 percent of the natural gas and 70 percent of the oil within Texas, and own mineral interests in millions of acres across the state.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today’s global capital markets. As the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world’s securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

-NDAQA-