A federal judge has blocked Texas from enforcing a new law that would make illegal immigration a state crime.
Federal judge David Ezra on Thursday granted a preliminary injunction that will block Texas’ SB4 from taking effect next week. The law would allow state authorities to arrest and jail illegal immigrants, and would give state judges the power to order deportations.
In his ruling, the judge wrote that states “may not exercise immigration enforcement power exce
