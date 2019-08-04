Texas police seek clues to explain Walmart shooting that killed 20

Police and FBI investigators in Texas searched for clues on Sunday to explain what drove a young gunman from the Dallas area to kill 20 people at a Walmart store hundreds of miles away in the border city of El Paso.
