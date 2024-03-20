FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, will introduce a bill in the House of Representatives this week that would require federal immigration authorities to screen all migrants who come across the U.S. border against the FBI’s terror watch list.
The measure, the Identifying Potential Terrorist at the Border Act of 2024, would require U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers to screen each migrant that crosses the U.S. border, whether legally or ill
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Texas Republican introduces bill requiring CBP to screen migrants against federal terrorist watch list - March 20, 2024
- MAGA-endorsed Bernie Moreno set to square off against incumbent Sherrod Brown in critical Ohio Senate race - March 20, 2024
- Former Hunter Biden associates to testify publicly in next phase of impeachment inquiry - March 20, 2024