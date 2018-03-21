PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (Reuters) – The Texas man who carried out a three-week bombing spree made a 25-minute video “confession” on his phone, which was recovered after he blew himself up on Wednesday as police were closing in to make an arrest, police said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Democrat in U.S. House race in Pennsylvania says opponent concedes - March 21, 2018
- Texas serial bomber made video confession before blowing himself up - March 21, 2018
- Arizona police release video of fatal collision with Uber self-driving SUV - March 21, 2018