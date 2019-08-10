Texas shooting suspect told police he targeted ‘Mexicans’

The suspected gunman accused of killing 22 people in a shooting rampage at Walmart in El Paso, Texas last weekend confessed while surrendering and told police he was targeting “Mexicans,” according to an El Paso police affidavit released on Friday .
