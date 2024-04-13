As he faces a second straight challenging re-election campaign, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is upping his efforts.

The conservative firebrand senator running for a third six-year term representing the Lone Star State in the Senate will team up Saturday in Houston with staff, volunteers, grassroots supporters, friends and family for the official opening of his 2024 campaign headquarters.

The opening comes a couple of days after Cruz announced a large campaign cash haul over

[Read Full story at source]