Texas officials are vowing to maintain strict border security measures after the Supreme Court ruled border patrol officials could cut razor wire designed to deter illegal crossings – a move applauded by the Biden administration.
Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said the state, under Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, “will maintain its current posture in deterring illegal border crossings by utilizing effective border security measures.”
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)