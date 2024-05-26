A Texas state senator called out Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for failing to publicly acknowledge the two-year anniversary of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Friday was the two-year anniversary since the shooting at Robb Elementary School, where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.
The shooting was not mentioned in the governor’s social media accounts or his office’s press releases.
State Sen. Roland [Read Full story at source]
